Mountaintop View 8-19-22

Olympic sports are beginning this week and it is the calm before the storm for the beginning of college football next week. Plenty of content to get you ready for Mountain West fall sports! Enjoy!
What Big Ten media rights deal means for further conference expansion, realignment
With the announcement of an NFL-like broadcast platform over several networks, what does this mean down the road for not only the Big Ten but other conferences?
Mountain West media list Top 5 DL heading into season
QBs -- these five linemen combined for 31.5 sacks in 2021— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 18, 2022
Take a look at the top five defensive linemen heading into the season as voted on by the media
New Uniform Reveal into new frontier
August 18, 2022
CURRENT, FORMER COWBOYS SOLD WIDE OUT CHASE LOCKE ON WYOMING
Read how a former walk-on at USC made his way to Laramie.
Colorado State Selected as 2022 Volleyball Preseason Favorite, Boise State’s Bartsch Named Preseason Player of the Year
The two reigning 2021 regular season co-champions finish 1-2 in the preseason poll. See where the other teams ended up, along with the preseason all-conference team.
Rebels rebound for 30-point win over University of Calgary
UNLV gets a win on their preseason Canadian basketball tour.
