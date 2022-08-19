Mountaintop View 8-19-22

Olympic sports are beginning this week and it is the calm before the storm for the beginning of college football next week. Plenty of content to get you ready for Mountain West fall sports! Enjoy!

With the announcement of an NFL-like broadcast platform over several networks, what does this mean down the road for not only the Big Ten but other conferences?

Mountain West media list Top 5 DL heading into season

QBs -- these five linemen combined for 31.5 sacks in 2021



Take a look at the top five defensive linemen heading into the season as voted on by the media



New Uniform Reveal into new frontier

Read how a former walk-on at USC made his way to Laramie.

The two reigning 2021 regular season co-champions finish 1-2 in the preseason poll. See where the other teams ended up, along with the preseason all-conference team.

UNLV gets a win on their preseason Canadian basketball tour.

On The Horizon:

Later Today: Reacts Results: Preseason Edition

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team will have the best defense this season?

Later Today: Colorado State 2022 Season Preview

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E15: The season finale (kind of)