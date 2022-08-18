Mountaintop View 8-18-22

‘We’re the front porch of this state.’ AD Jeremiah Dickey on Boise State’s value to Idaho
Check out Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray interview Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey. Dickey has big plans for the Broncos away from the fields and courts.
Hawaii football team wraps camp, looks ahead to Vanderbilt
The Mountain West has several teams playing in Week 0, Hawaii annually one of them, meaning training camp is already over and game prep begins. Hawaii opens with Vanderbilt. The Commodores are an early 5.5-point favorite.
3 takeaways as Utah State’s fall camp winds down
Reigning conference champions Utah State take on UConn in Week 0. They should smoke the Huskies, but fall camp hasn’t come without its concerns. Read above.
Faster Wyoming Cowboys defense is ready to run this season
Wyoming lost 10 defenders to the transfer portal, several of them key players. Chad Muma and Garrett Crall are now in the NFL. The Cowboys have more questions being asked of them than usual. They think they’re poised to surprise. Read above.
Hawaii trying to expand their temp stadium?
ICYMI: UH seeking approval to relocate track, expand seating capacity at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex to 17,000 fans for 2023 https://t.co/1IpbyTdsru #HawaiiFB #GoBows pic.twitter.com/dsFDPDpdYF— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 17, 2022
SDSU beer? Why not
San Diego State announces @AleSmithBrewing as Aztecs’ official craft brewery, starting this year w/launch of State Ale, a collaboration beer b/w SDSU & the brewery pic.twitter.com/zsvUm1FNgA— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2022
Good job, Boise State fans
The sweet sixteen of our College Football Fan Vote is SET— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 17, 2022
The next round of voting begins TODAY at 3pm ET
(Sponsored by @HamptonByHilton #HamptonByHilton) pic.twitter.com/L7UTPbNW4E
Another helmet/uniform reveal today?
Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NFN8Z0SqEH— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 17, 2022
MWC Twitter posts their Top 5 tight ends in the conference
Here's a look at the top 5 tight ends heading into the 2022 season as voted on by the media ⤵️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 17, 2022
@CSUFootball
⚡️ @AF_Football
@AztecFB
⚔️ @SanJoseStateFB
@UNMLoboFB#AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/XK63kzTr72
