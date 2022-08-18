Mountaintop View 8-18-22

Check out Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray interview Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey. Dickey has big plans for the Broncos away from the fields and courts.

The Mountain West has several teams playing in Week 0, Hawaii annually one of them, meaning training camp is already over and game prep begins. Hawaii opens with Vanderbilt. The Commodores are an early 5.5-point favorite.

Reigning conference champions Utah State take on UConn in Week 0. They should smoke the Huskies, but fall camp hasn’t come without its concerns. Read above.

Wyoming lost 10 defenders to the transfer portal, several of them key players. Chad Muma and Garrett Crall are now in the NFL. The Cowboys have more questions being asked of them than usual. They think they’re poised to surprise. Read above.

Hawaii trying to expand their temp stadium?

ICYMI: UH seeking approval to relocate track, expand seating capacity at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex to 17,000 fans for 2023 https://t.co/1IpbyTdsru #HawaiiFB #GoBows pic.twitter.com/dsFDPDpdYF — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 17, 2022

SDSU beer? Why not

San Diego State announces ⁦@AleSmithBrewing⁩ as Aztecs’ official craft brewery, starting this year w/launch of State Ale, a collaboration beer b/w SDSU & the brewery pic.twitter.com/zsvUm1FNgA — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2022

Good job, Boise State fans

The sweet sixteen of our College Football Fan Vote is SET



The next round of voting begins TODAY at 3pm ET



(Sponsored by @HamptonByHilton #HamptonByHilton) pic.twitter.com/L7UTPbNW4E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 17, 2022

Another helmet/uniform reveal today?

MWC Twitter posts their Top 5 tight ends in the conference

