Mountaintop View 8-18-22

Several MWC teams break camp, Hawaii might expand their temporary stadium, Aztec beer and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

‘We’re the front porch of this state.’ AD Jeremiah Dickey on Boise State’s value to Idaho

Check out Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray interview Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey. Dickey has big plans for the Broncos away from the fields and courts.

Hawaii football team wraps camp, looks ahead to Vanderbilt

The Mountain West has several teams playing in Week 0, Hawaii annually one of them, meaning training camp is already over and game prep begins. Hawaii opens with Vanderbilt. The Commodores are an early 5.5-point favorite.

3 takeaways as Utah State’s fall camp winds down

Reigning conference champions Utah State take on UConn in Week 0. They should smoke the Huskies, but fall camp hasn’t come without its concerns. Read above.

Faster Wyoming Cowboys defense is ready to run this season

Wyoming lost 10 defenders to the transfer portal, several of them key players. Chad Muma and Garrett Crall are now in the NFL. The Cowboys have more questions being asked of them than usual. They think they’re poised to surprise. Read above.

Hawaii trying to expand their temp stadium?

SDSU beer? Why not

Good job, Boise State fans

Another helmet/uniform reveal today?

MWC Twitter posts their Top 5 tight ends in the conference

