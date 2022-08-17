Mountaintop View 8-17-22. Falcon versatility, Rebels RBs, Nevada leaders, Cowboy depth chart, wresting.

Fall camp is going and players are starting to solidify spots on the depth chart. The start of the college football season is almost upon us. Regardless, the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

QBs lining up at running back. Inside linebackers on the outside. Boundary and field cornerbacks flipping around. The theme of fall camp for the Falcons is cross-training and versatility. Coach Calhoun wants to find the best 11 players on each side of the ball and to do that requires tinkering and moving players around. Also, it’s about developing versatility, as injuries will happen and players will need to step up. It’s a smart strategy.

Our own Alex Wright is interning for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and discusses who is stepping up to place Charles Williams, UNLV’s all-time leading rusher. Louisville transfer Aidan Robbins is emerging as the top choice, as he has grasped the offense well. He is a big strong back, but has enough speed to hit the hole and make dynamic runs. It is likely he will be the main running back, but Robbins will be one of a few getting snaps for the Rebels this year.

Nevada quarterback Nate Cox led a depleted Wolf Pack team in the Motor Cities Bowl last year. The game didn’t go well at all, but his leadership was on display. And since leadership is vital for a quarterback, especially in the first year of a new coach, Cox is hoping that can help him win the starting job for Nevada this season. The QB battle seems to be at least a two-person race at this point. Now, there was an off-the-field incident earlier this summer, so he could be suspended for at least the opener, although that remains to be seen.

Position battles are heating up following scrimmages and the final week of practice before the Cowboys shift to game week preparation next week. At QB, it’s not official but Andrew Peasley is still firmly in the lead. It sounds like the o-line is rounding into form. Easton Gibbs is stepping into the middle linebacker role and preparing to be the leader of the defense. There are still lots of position battles still going on, be it on the first or second team.

