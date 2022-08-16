Mountaintop View 8-16-22

More links on football scrimmages to nosh on along with other Mountain West football items. Enjoy!!
Preseason AP Top 25 and a closer look at Western teams
Preseason @AP_Top25 poll:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 15, 2022
1-Bama
2-Ohio St
3-Georgia
4-Clemson
5-NDame
6-A&M
7-Utah
8-Michigan
9-OU
10-Baylor
11-Oregon
12-Okla St
13-NC St
14-USC
15-Mich St
16-Miami
17-Pitt
18-Wisconsin
19-Arkansas
20-Kentucky
21-Ole Miss
22-Wake
23-Cincinnati
24-Houston
25-BYU
2022 Preseason AP Top 25 Football Poll— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 15, 2022
7. Utah
11. Oregon
14. USC
25. BYU
—Receiving Votes—
31. Fresno St
40. Boise St
41. Air Force
43. San Diego St
43. UCLA
43. Utah St
Hawaii Football Practicing Under A Literal, Beautiful Full Rainbow Is The Ultimate Recruiting Pitch
First year Head Coach Timmy Chang brings a spark to a program in badly need of one. A first step is incorporating brand new helmets that has deep ties to the warrior culture.
Bulldogs go young in their first fall camp scrimmage, but there are still clues to 2022
Much like the first NFL preseason game for most teams, Fresno State took the opportunity to look at their younger players instead of playing many of their returning stars. See who got mentioned for their play.
Aggies ‘Not A Finished Product’ Following Second Fall Scrimmage
With 3 of their top 7 offensive linemen being held out, the Aggies defense outplayed the offense in their second scrimmage. Read what Coach Blake Anderson had to say about the team’s performance.
SJSU Fall Camp: OC Kevin McGiven updates offense
With two weeks of fall camp under their belts, hear first hand how the offense is looking and what opponents may need to expect from the Spartans.
2022 college football: Group of Five conference previews, top contenders, sleepers and predictions
Check out Yahoo Sports extensive look at all the Group of Five conferences including the Mountain West.
‘The puzzle piece.’ How Saudi Arabia-born Kai Arneson is expected to help Nevada’s Union
The former Oregon Duck walk on followed Head Coach Ken Wilson to Nevada and is now considered as someone who can play various positions on the offensive line.
Poll Time!!!
Poll
Which of these conference games do you think will have the biggest impact this season?
-
12%
San Diego State vs. Boise State 9/30
-
3%
Air Force vs. Utah State 10/8
-
21%
Fresno State vs. Boise State 10/8
-
31%
Boise State vs. Air Force 10/22
-
15%
San Diego State vs. Fresno State 10/29
-
3%
Colorado State vs. Air Force 11/19
-
3%
Utah State vs. Boise State 11/25
-
9%
Air Force vs. San Diego State 11/26
On the Horizon
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: The Impact of Conference Realignment
- Later Today: Wyoming Season Preview
- Later Today: Reacts: The Preseason Edition
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Ranking the 2022 Defenses in the Mountain West
