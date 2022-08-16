Mountaintop View 8-16-22

More links on football scrimmages to nosh on along with other Mountain West football items. Enjoy!!

Preseason AP Top 25 and a closer look at Western teams

2022 Preseason AP Top 25 Football Poll



7. Utah

11. Oregon

14. USC

25. BYU



—Receiving Votes—

31. Fresno St

40. Boise St

41. Air Force

43. San Diego St

43. UCLA

43. Utah St — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 15, 2022

First year Head Coach Timmy Chang brings a spark to a program in badly need of one. A first step is incorporating brand new helmets that has deep ties to the warrior culture.

Much like the first NFL preseason game for most teams, Fresno State took the opportunity to look at their younger players instead of playing many of their returning stars. See who got mentioned for their play.

With 3 of their top 7 offensive linemen being held out, the Aggies defense outplayed the offense in their second scrimmage. Read what Coach Blake Anderson had to say about the team’s performance.

With two weeks of fall camp under their belts, hear first hand how the offense is looking and what opponents may need to expect from the Spartans.

Check out Yahoo Sports extensive look at all the Group of Five conferences including the Mountain West.

The former Oregon Duck walk on followed Head Coach Ken Wilson to Nevada and is now considered as someone who can play various positions on the offensive line.

Poll Time!!!

Which of these conference games do you think will have the biggest impact this season?

Air Force vs. Utah State 10/8

Fresno State vs. Boise State 10/8

Boise State vs. Air Force 10/22

San Diego State vs. Fresno State 10/29

Colorado State vs. Air Force 11/19

Utah State vs. Boise State 11/25

Air Force vs. San Diego State 11/26 vote view results 12% San Diego State vs. Boise State 9/30 (4 votes)

3% Air Force vs. Utah State 10/8 (1 vote)

21% Fresno State vs. Boise State 10/8 (7 votes)

31% Boise State vs. Air Force 10/22 (10 votes)

15% San Diego State vs. Fresno State 10/29 (5 votes)

3% Colorado State vs. Air Force 11/19 (1 vote)

3% Utah State vs. Boise State 11/25 (1 vote)

9% Air Force vs. San Diego State 11/26 (3 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

