Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Mountain West fans and fans across the country.

This is a new feature for MWCConnection this year. Look for questions every Tuesday and on Fridays, we will post the Reacts results!

Since it’s still the preseason, we are getting things rolling this week with some general questions pertaining to the conference from a big picture perspective.