Mountaintop View 8-15-22. Broncos, Aztec, & Ram scrimmaging, Lobo O-line bonding, Araiza punting.

The Broncos were one of a few teams who had a scrimmage this weekend. It was noteworthy that the offense was more or less even with the defense at this point in camp, because usually the defense is further along. Coach Avalos pointed out a number of standouts from the scrimmage (aside from the obvious ones) and one name to likely commit to memory is defensive tackle Herbert Gums.

The Aztecs also scrimmaged and were not yet where they want to be with three weeks left until opening day. Kirk Kenney highlights the positive and negative outcomes from the scrimmage. Remember, they are replacing a lot of key players from last year’s squad, especially on offense and special teams.

Colorado State had a scrimmage at the end of the last week and Coach Norvell says the offense was not sharp, even though he made it intentionally hard for them. He says that found a lot out about guys and now they have a lot of tough decisions to make for the skill players as far as solidifying the first and second teams. It was designed to evaluate and it was sloppy with too many penalties. Norvell also said he isn’t sure where the defense is at this point.

The New Mexico offensive line will be almost completely new this fall. And considering they will be a key part of the option offense, their ability to bond and come together will be even more important. They trained together with the police department and two of the players volunteered to get tased. They also bonded in other ways, having dinners together throughout the summer and many of them bring huge size and strength to the unit.

