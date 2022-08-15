MWC Recruiting Roundup 8-15-22. The latest offers, visits, and commitments in the conference.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period, and things could not have been slower this past week. For recruiting updates, there were seven known offers and four known commitments, as players want to commit so they can focus on their senior seasons. Now that August is here and with it fall camps, it will likely be a slow part of the recruiting season as coaches focus on their current team, and building the future one takes a backseat. This week, Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada, and UNLV all picked up new players. The Rebels were active on the offer front as well as gaining a commitment, so they take a week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 5

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

UNLV: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, when the season starts, we will move into an evaluation period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 49

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

DB Greg Hatley III (Air Force)

“AFA has too much to offer, honestly. They can do anything that any power 5 can and give me other skills and academics that other schools can’t. The love after is honestly what did it; the 80k a year job doing what I want to do, which is be a project manager because I want to own my own apartments. And I will be in 6-figures a year within 2 years of graduating after football. I love that they are all high-level coaches that have all coached at great schools. Also, most or all have a connection to AFA either they played there or had a dad in the academy. I fit well in the scheme offensively and defensively a playmaker can be anywhere on the field and is going to make plays.”

WR Niko Lopez (Colorado State)

“CSU had the feeling of me being at home. They had a great plan for me that will help me get to where I want to be with football and education. Also it wasn’t that far away from home which my parents and I loved. What I loved about the coaching staff was that they were very welcoming and supportive, and were not just coaches but player-coaches and understand the players a lot. They also all showed love and recruited me the hardest. I see myself fitting in their scheme greatly by just being a playmaker and helping the team win a Mountain West Championship.”

DE Whitefield Powell (Colorado State)

“What stood out to me was the energy and excitement about future of the CSU football program. Coach Norvell handpicked coaches who have had a lot of success at their previous schools and you could tell they made the move because they believed in him and his vision. There was a lot of camaraderie among the staff and they seemed genuinely excited to be there and to be working together. Obviously Coach Norvell is a fantastic coach, with a ton of experience. To get in at the ground level as Coach Norvell builds the CSU program was really appealing. Spending time with Coach Norvell, it was clear he cares as much about building character as he does about making a better football player. When someone cares about you as a person, it makes you want to play harder for them. Coach Buddha is awesome and his enthusiasm is contagious. It was really clear to me how I could fit into his scheme. As an edge rusher my speed is essential, and keeping that speed as I get bigger is really important to me. Feels like he could use my speed and size and enable me to have an impact. Coach Buddha would definitely help me become a better edge rusher. The location was great. Great, new facilities and Fort Collins was really cool - clearly one of the best college towns. My family really enjoyed being the up there. The overall OV just really stood as a highlight of my recruiting process.”

JUCO OL Levi Currier (UNLV)

“I chose UNLV because they play some of the highest level of college football and play some of best teams in the nation, it’s a great school for my major which will most likely be hospitality management, as well as being close enough to home where it’s not impossible for family to come see me which means a lot because my support system is something that’s definitely important to me.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

August 1st is the first day teams can send out official offers to players. This is a good indication of which players schools are serious about and ones that don’t have fallen down on team’s recruiting boards. However, this also makes it confusing as some players have already received offers and are now tweeting them out again. So official offers are not tracked below and some new offers may have slipped through the cracks this week.

2024 DB was offered by Boise State

DB Josiah Dye was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Jack Wilty was offered by New Mexico

DL Deijon Laffitte was offered by UNLV

DB Genesis Smith was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Levi Currier was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Caleb Barajas was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits

DB Greg Hatley III committed to Air Force

WR Niko Lopez committed to Colorado State

LB Morgan Tribbett committed to Nevada

JUCO OL Levi Currier committed to UNLV

Decommits

