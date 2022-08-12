Mountaintop View 8-12-22

Want to know what is going on in MW Football in fall camps? Well, you have come to the right place! Plenty of links/content to satisfy even the most rabid football fan!

Athlon Sports reviews the over/under for wins (per DraftKings) for each MW team and gives their thoughts.

Athlon Sports comes out with their preseason list, with 3 MW QBs in the Top 40. Click the link to see those 3 and where the other MW QBs ended up.

Hear how the Rams scrimmage went along with other Colorado State football info

Beresford, whose father also played for Boise State, came over with his younger brother this spring.

While the Bulldog offense gets the most publicity, how their defense performs will play a major role in this season’s high expectations.

Calvin Tyler Jr. is the top back for the Aggies and one of the best in the MW, but there is much more talent in the Utah State RB room including a transfer from Fresno State.

MW Media select their preseason Top 5 CBs

Ironically, the Boise State pick might not even start this year....

The Rams have now completed their 2027 non-conference schedule with these additions.

On The Horizon:

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Which team will have the best offense this season?

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E14

Later Today: 2022 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Football Preview