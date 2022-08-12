Mountaintop View 8-12-22

Want to know what is going on in MW Football in fall camps? Well, you have come to the right place! Plenty of links/content to satisfy even the most rabid football fan!
Mountain West Football: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season
Athlon Sports reviews the over/under for wins (per DraftKings) for each MW team and gives their thoughts.
College Football Starting QB Rankings for 2022 (Top 131)
Athlon Sports comes out with their preseason list, with 3 MW QBs in the Top 40. Click the link to see those 3 and where the other MW QBs ended up.
Hear how the Rams scrimmage went along with other Colorado State football info
Washington State transfer Cade Beresford making ‘huge impact’ on Boise State offensive line
Beresford, whose father also played for Boise State, came over with his younger brother this spring.
Fresno State Fall Camp Photo Gallery: Newcomers on Defense
While the Bulldog offense gets the most publicity, how their defense performs will play a major role in this season’s high expectations.
Utah State’s Running Backs Ready to Carry the Load During 2022 Season
Calvin Tyler Jr. is the top back for the Aggies and one of the best in the MW, but there is much more talent in the Utah State RB room including a transfer from Fresno State.
MW Media select their preseason Top 5 CBs
Ironically, the Boise State pick might not even start this year....
Colorado State adds pair of Texas schools to future football schedules
The Rams have now completed their 2027 non-conference schedule with these additions.
