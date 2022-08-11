Mountaintop View 8-11-22

As Week 0 nears, reigning Mountain West champions Utah State prep for UConn. Yeah, the Aggies should smoke the listless Huskies, but they have a task in replacing former star wide receiver Deven Thompkins. The Aggies think it’ll take a group to do it. Click above.

Also gearing up for Week 0: the Wyoming Cowboys will take on Illinois, hoping to score a victory and shake off the negative vibes of the 2022 off-season. Click above for a look at the Pokes’ nickel position.

Snoop in San Jose?

making an impact in the community with @SnoopDogg #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/RkdqdL9W1y — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) August 11, 2022

Former NFL head coach visits Boise State’s practice

This was pretty cool...



Former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano has been out at practice this week.



Pagano was an assistant at #BoiseState from 1987-1988, coaching linebackers. It was his first full-time coaching gig. pic.twitter.com/WO019SVKCn — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 10, 2022

