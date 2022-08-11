 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 8-11-22

Fall camp positional previews, Snoop Dogg in San Jose, MWC’s Top 5 QBs and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Aggies look to make up for its lost production at receiver in the aggregate

Aggies look to make up for its lost production at receiver in the aggregate

As Week 0 nears, reigning Mountain West champions Utah State prep for UConn. Yeah, the Aggies should smoke the listless Huskies, but they have a task in replacing former star wide receiver Deven Thompkins. The Aggies think it’ll take a group to do it. Click above.

Future looks bright for Wyoming Cowboys at nickelback position

Also gearing up for Week 0: the Wyoming Cowboys will take on Illinois, hoping to score a victory and shake off the negative vibes of the 2022 off-season. Click above for a look at the Pokes’ nickel position.

Snoop in San Jose?

Agree, disagree?

Predicted order of finish for women’s soccer

Former NFL head coach visits Boise State’s practice

