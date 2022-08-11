Mountaintop View 8-11-22

Aggies look to make up for its lost production at receiver in the aggregate
As Week 0 nears, reigning Mountain West champions Utah State prep for UConn. Yeah, the Aggies should smoke the listless Huskies, but they have a task in replacing former star wide receiver Deven Thompkins. The Aggies think it’ll take a group to do it. Click above.
Future looks bright for Wyoming Cowboys at nickelback position
Also gearing up for Week 0: the Wyoming Cowboys will take on Illinois, hoping to score a victory and shake off the negative vibes of the 2022 off-season. Click above for a look at the Pokes’ nickel position.
making an impact in the community with @SnoopDogg
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 10, 2022
Predicted order of finish for women’s soccer
The 2022 #MWWSOC ⚽️ season kicks off next week!
Watch the MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 reveal the predicted order of finish
Former NFL head coach visits Boise State’s practice
This was pretty cool...
Former NFL head coach Chuck Pagano has been out at practice this week.
Pagano was an assistant at #BoiseState from 1987-1988, coaching linebackers. It was his first full-time coaching gig. pic.twitter.com/WO019SVKCn
