Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #3

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number three.

Zach:

George Holani

For most teams, play at the quarterback position is the key to a team’s success. That is not the case with this Boise State squad. Everyone in the Mountain West will have their eyes on George Holani. Holani is an elite runner when he is healthy. If he can make it through the season unscathed, he is a lock to go for 1,000 yards on the ground and he will be a valuable part of the Boise State passing attack. His name won’t be mentioned and may not even be a preseason first team running back, but George Holani should be considered a dark horse candidate for offensive player of the year.

Aiden:

Tyreque Jones

Part of the dynamic secondary for Boise State, Jones fits tremendously as a leader and veteran presence for the Broncos. By retaining Jones, the loss of Kekaula Kaniho is not as concerning despite Kaniho’s influential demeanor on the gridiron. Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and company made the decision to switch Jones from safety to nickel prior to fall camp. With his size, this will allow him to play a more versatile role within the defense, similar to the change with Isaiah Bagnah. Last year, Jones had two interceptions and forced one fumble, the latter occurring in Boise State’s upset win against BYU. Jones and Skinner will set the tone for the second and third levels of the defense in 2022.

