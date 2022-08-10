Mountaintop View 8-10-22. Aggies scrimmage, Spartans splash, Wolf Pack QBs, Watchlist, Future Games

Fall camp is up for all teams. The start of the college football season is almost upon us. We made it everyone! Regardless, the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

We had already heard the defense stepped up to the challenge and was a bit ahead of the offense. However, here are more specifics. They identified some new weapons at receiver who can continue the explosive plays the Aggies were known for last year. The pass-rushing looks legit, they could start a true freshman on the offensive line (a rarity for any team), and the tight ends should be featured more this year in the passing game.

San Jose State is looking to make another big run with this core group, now supported with an influx of transfers. The new players are not only talented but have bought into the culture and are feeling like family after a few short months. The offense has a lot of talent but the question is whether they can 1) mesh together and 2) stay health. The defense returns most of the starters from last year and although expectations are high, they will have to find another gear to get back to their 2020 form. It would help if the offense can keep they off the field a bit more often each game.

Chris Murray answers some questions again this week. He discusses how much more difficult it is for MBB mid-majors to have power 5 teams on their courts for non-conference games and how neutral sites may be the more prevalent option. For football, payday games are the priority and those don’t come with return trips from P5 teams, so Murray suggests scheduling home-and-homes with AAC teams. Also, he discusses his thoughts on the QB battle, and why the season opener against New Mexico State doesn’t have a kickoff time yet.

Watchlist

Stef Cobbs joins the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which recognizes excellence in Division I college offensive players

Titus Swen Selected to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List



Titus Swen Selected to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Future Games

Colorado State adds home/home series w/Sam Houston; 2027 at Sam Houston, 2028 at CSU. Rams also add 2027 home game w/Houston Baptist — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 9, 2022

