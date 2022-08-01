Mountaintop View 8-1-22. Transfer Window, Aloha Stadium, Rebels camp, Skenes transfers, Walter Camp Award

Happy August!

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Fall camp for the rest of the conference is starting at the end of this week. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Nicole Auerbach broke this news on Saturday. What seemed like a given a few weeks ago is now delayed. It sounds like many coaches were unaware of the proposal to allow players to transfer an unlimited amount of times. When they learned about it, they strongly opposed it. Because of this pushback, all the proposed changes are on hold, as members of the transformation committee say they aren’t seen as individual pieces but rather all components of one change. So while not a hard no, it is unlikely there will be transfer windows or financial aid rules put into place this season either.

The latest turn in this saga isn’t a good one. The University of Hawaii was given the green light to start construction on Aloha Stadium and now it is already being delayed. The state insists the money is there but things are not looking hopeful. The new expected date is 2026, which is a lifetime in the college football world.

Fall camp is a time for coaches to learn what they have in players while players learn how to be better players, especially the newcomers. UNLV has lots of newcomers this year, with over a third of their team not being on the roster last season. There will need to be time to catch players up to speed. This also includes those coming off of injuries, like MWC freshman of the year QB Cameron Friel. Friel is in a tight QB battle with two other players. Coach Arroyo sees the uncertainty as a good thing, saying he feels the team can go three deep at most positions right now.

