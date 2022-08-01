Utah State Opponent Preview: Colorado State

This is the next edition in the opponent preview series for the Utah State Aggies football team. Each new preview covers a different opponent for the Aggies.

Game 7: at Colorado State

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15th at 4:00 PM PST (7:00 PM EST)

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Series history: Utah State and Colorado State have met several times over the years. There has been a total of 77 games played between the two and Utah State trails the series 36-39-2. Utah State has currently won three games in a row, dating back to 2018. Utah State won in 2021 (26-24), 2019 (34-24), and 2018 (29-24). The Rams beat the Aggies in 2017, 27-14 in Logan. The Rams also won in 2016, 31-24. Utah State won in 2015, 33-18, and Colorado State won in 2014, 16-13 in Fort Collins. The Aggies also won their first game against the Rams as a Mountain west member in 2013, a 13-0 win in Logan. In 2012 Utah State won in Fort Collins, 31-19. Colorado State and Utah State revived their rivalry in 2011, a 35-34 two overtime victory for Colorado State in Logan.

Players to Watch

Redshirt freshman quarterback Clay Millen

Millen does not have very much playing time and followed Jay Norvell from Nevada. He was rated as a four star recruit by 247Sports and threw for more than 3,000 yards in his high school junior season and 34 touchdowns with just one interception. He also showed an ability to run with the football, rushing for 273 yards and five touchdowns. Though he did not receive much playing time while at Nevada, Jay Norvell has spoken very highly of Millen and the progress he has been making. He has a strong case to be the starter for Colorado State.

Redshirt senior running back A’Jon Vivens

A’Jon Vivens is going to be an important player as Colorado State really does not bring experience back to the quarterback position. Last season, Vivens rushed for 324 yards on 90 attempts and didn’t score any touchdowns. He broke 100 yards once against San Jose State, where he ran for 114 yards on 31 attempts.

Fifth year senior running back David Bailey

Bailey rushed for 752 last season on 197 attempts and rushed for nine touchdowns with a long run of 31 yards. From 2018-2020 Bailey played for Boston College. In 2020, he rushed for 503 yards on 127 attempts and scored seven touchdowns. In 2019, Bailey rushed for 844 on 148 carries and scored seven touchdowns with a long run of 74 yards. In 2018, David Bailey rushed for 253 yards on 57 carries and two touchdowns and had a long run of 35 yards.

Senior wide receiver Dante Wright

In 2021, Wright caught 44 passes and had 554 receiving yards. He averaged 12.6 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns. Wright had a long reception of 62 yards. In 2020, Wright caught 20 passes for 315 yards and caught a long pass of 42 yards. In 2019, Wright caught 56 passes for 802 yards and four touchdowns. He has mad major impacts in his first three seasons so far and that shouldn’t change here.

Junior wide receiver Tory Horton

Horton is another receiver that has made an impact since his first season. In 2020 as a freshman, Horton caught 20 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns, with a long reception of 85 yards. In 2021, Horton grabbed 52 receptions for 659 yards and scored five touchdowns, catching a long pass of 54 yards.

Senior wide receiver Ty McCullouch

Ty McCullouch didn’t have too much of an impact until the 2021 season, only grabbing three passes for 54 yards. In 2021 though, McCullouch had more of a breakout year though. He had 24 receptions for 415 yards and grabbed a touchdown. He averaged 17.3 yards per catch and had a long reception for 60 yards.

Senior wide receiver Melquan Stovall

Stovall had made impacts in all three of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons. In 2019, he had 19 receptions 171 yards and had a long catch of 23 yards. In 2020, Stovall had 33 receptions for 250 yards and a long reception of 36 yards. In 2021, Melquan Stovall had 56 receptions for 643 yards and a touchdown. He had a long catch of 65 yards and averaged 11.5 yards per catch.

Freshman tight end Tanner Arkin

Colorado State is going to be looking for a player that can not only block but that is also versatile as a wide receiver, and freshman Tanner Arkin might have a good shot at the starting role. He was a three star recruit according to 247Sports and had 12 career catches for 165 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 14.7 yards per catch as a senior.

Fifth year linebacker Cam’Ron Carter

Carter made a big jump in productivity last season, making 100 total tackles, six sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception. In previous seasons his tackle numbers were below 50 and he didn’t make more than 1.5 sacks. This was a very good year for Cam’Ron Carter and he will be looking to continue that success this season.

Fifth year linebacker Dequan Jackson

Dequan Jackson was able to respond after COVID-19 affected what could have been a really good season for Jackson. In 2021, Jackson made 84 total tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. In 2019, Dequan Jackson made 87 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Senior defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara

Mohamed Kamara is another player that made a big leap in impact for Colorado State last season. He finished the season with 36 total tackles and had 7.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The big number here is 7.5 sacks, a number that Kamara will be looking to increase this Fall.

Fifth year defensive lineman CJ Onyechi

CJ Onyechi is a player that would be able to provide experienced depth on the Colorado State defensive line. Last season, Onyechi made 27 tackles and had a sack and a forced fumble. In 2019 and 2020, Oneychi recorded two sacks in both seasons.

Sophomore defensive back D’Andre Greeley

Greeley transfers in from City College of San Francisco, where he had 10 interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns. He was the top rated junior college recruit in California. He is going to make an immediate impact this Fall.

Fifth year defensive back Tywan Francis

Francis is coming off a very productive year in terms of tackles, making 88 total. To show a little comparison, Francis made 18 tackles in 2020 and 20 tackles in 2019. In addition to making 88 tackles in 2021, Francis also made a sack and forced a fumble.

Redshirt senior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem

Anusiem does not have staggering numbers but is in a position now where he can make a stronger impact. In 2021, Anusiem had 13 tackles and made two pass deflections. In 2020 he had 12. In 2019, Anusiem recorded 15 tackles and made five pass deflections.

Junior safety Angel King

King transfers from Nevada and played in 12 games last season. He registered 40 tackles and made two tackles for loss and also had one sack. He had two forced fumbles and also had an impressive eight pass breakups. He should make an immediate impact for Colorado State’s secondary.

Analysis

Year one for Jay Norvell looks to be an interesting one. Offensively, Colorado State is going to have to figure some things out. They could be starting a freshman quarterback but the running back room is talented and the offensive line, once it comes together, could be strong. There is also some talent at wide receiver. However, Colorado State needs to be able to find a consistent quarterback that is able to use the talent around him to continue to grow.

Defensively, one of the ways the Aggies can win this game is by attacking the Colorado State defensive line. The Rams lose three impact players on the line and need to find replacements. Though coach Jay Norvell liked what he saw from the defensive line in the Spring, that group will have to come together too and at times, it can take longer than wanted.

This was a very close game last year and most of the games in the series have been consistently close, and the game happening on October 15th should be no different. I do think that the Aggies will be a little stronger on defense though which could make the difference in a close victory.