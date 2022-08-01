MWC Recruiting Roundup 8-1-22. August Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period, and things could not have been slower this past week. For recruiting updates, there were a handful of known offers and eleven known commitments, making for another slow week in this cycle. Now that August is here and with it fall camps, it will likely be a slow part of the recruiting season as coaches focus on their current team, and building the current one takes a backseat. For this reason, this is often a “true” dead period, so very little recruiting is actually taking place. Apparently, Air Force did not get the message. Of the eleven new commitments, all of them belong to Air Force, which takes another week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 5

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Utah State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, when the season starts, we will move into an evaluation period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 46

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

DE Kaden Freeman (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because I want to be in an elite club. part of the military- in the United States Air Force. The coaches are special. And the location is perfect. I can’t wait to represent our country and play ball.”

August Team Recruiting Rankings

We are about at the halfway point of the recruiting cycle for the class of 2023. Admittedly, we are done with the slower half of the cycle and things will pick up during the season. But at this time we have enough data to know how classes are shaping up. Consider these rankings more accurate than many of the previous months. And here are the July rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) San Diego State

2) Boise State

3) Colorado State

4) Nevada

5) Fresno State

6) Utah State

7) Air Force

8) San Jose State

9) Hawaii

10) UNLV

11) New Mexico

12) Wyoming

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: San Diego State, Boise State

Tier 2: Colorado State

Tier 3: Nevada

Tier 4: Fresno State, Utah State

Tier 5: Air Force, San Jose State

Tier 3: Hawaii, UNLV

Tier 6: New Mexico, Wyoming

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Jalen O’Neal was offered by Boise State

DB Gabe Tahir was offered by Boise State

2024 WR Jadus Stubbs was offered by Colorado State

DB Ty Benefield was offered by Hawaii

DB Skylar Cook was offered by New Mexico

DB Williams Hicks was offered by New Mexico

DB Samuel Dunnell was offered by SDSU

DB Dereck Moore was offered by UNLV

DB Jalen Gilbert was offered by UNLV

DL Dante Drake was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits

DB Nicholas Beckwith committed to Air Force

LB Joe Ginnetti committed to Air Force

LB Luke Fisher committed to Air Force

DL Brady Phillips committed to Air Force

LS Grant Rountree committed to Air Force

WR Jet Wiley committed to Air Force

DT Ty Holiday committed to Air Force

LB Vinnie Canosa committed to Air Force

LB Easton Rogers committed to Air Force

LS Dominic Diaz committed to Air Force

DE Luke Logan committed to Air Force

Decommits

