Nevada football: Home game kickoff times finalized

With the Nevada Wolf Pack football season set to begin mere weeks away, each of the six Wolf Pack home game kickoffs were been finalized this week, the program announced.

The Pack begin at home on Sept. 3 for back-to-back home contests against Texas State and Incarnate Wood. Both will be a pair of afternoon games at 2:30 p.m. PST. Their highly anticipated bout against former head coach Jay Norvell and the Colorado State Rams will be at 7:30 p.m. PST on Oct. 7, televised on FS1.

Nevada’s final three Mountain West home games — against San Diego State (Oct. 22), Boise State (Nov. 12) and senior night against Fresno State (Nov. 19) — will also be at 7:30 p.m. PST on CBS Sports Network.

The Wolf Pack, who went 8-5 a year ago, underwent a huge personnell transition in the offseason after Norvell departed to the in-conference foe Rams. Nevada returns the nation’s lowest production, per ESPN, with new faces at quarterback, wide receiver and tight end, among plenty others, respectively.

Here is the 2022 full schedule. Its first game will be at New Mexico State on Aug. 27.