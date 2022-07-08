Mountaintop View 7-8-22

With the current chaos of college football conference realignment and the probability of more, we include a couple of links that speak to simpler times and the fan identification towards long-time broadcast voices of the game. Enjoy all the links/content!

Ivan Maisel takes a 30,000 foot view of college realignment (current and possibly in near future) and touches on other areas of concern other than television money.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports waxes nostalgically for the diehard college football fan who loves the whole of college football and not just the super conferences.

Just a primer to get the football juices going

Both teams are touted as two of the favorites in MW this year. Will it be a MW Championship Game preview?

Boise State vs Fresno State for the "Milk Can"



All-time series: Boise State leads 16-7



1977-1996: Fresno State led 3-0

1997-2012: Boise State led 11-1

2013-2017: Boise State led 3-2

2018-2021: Boise State led 2-1



Next matchup- October 8th in Boise, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/EZoEem4CgE — CFB Home (@CFBHome) July 7, 2022

The five-year agreement with San Diego State gives Kaiser naming rights to Thrive Park, a year round area of reinforced grass fields.

Former Fresno State Bulldog having career year....

Aaron Judge on pace to finish the season with these numbers:

59 homers

26 doubles

128 runs

126 RBI

79 walks

172 hits

He's got a .287/.366/.627 slash line. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 7, 2022

More preseason love for Bronco Safety...

EARLY TOP 10 SAFETIES LIST pic.twitter.com/1IInM7c3qU — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 7, 2022

Bronco Champion takes us back

“The person who was going to win was gonna be the person with the best mindset.”



: June 11, 2022

‍♀️: #NCAATF Championship@BroncoSportXCTF’s Kristie Schoffield takes us back to her performance#AtThePeak | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/CIGIke4bgz — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 7, 2022

As Dave Walsh retires after 38 years of broadcasting Wyoming football and basketball, 7220sports shares personal thoughts on growing up listening to the long-time voices of the game and their impact on the fan.

