Mountaintop View 7-8-22

College football never stops changing; will fans continue to follow?
Ivan Maisel takes a 30,000 foot view of college realignment (current and possibly in near future) and touches on other areas of concern other than television money.
Every college football fan should be rooting for the Pac-12’s survival
Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports waxes nostalgically for the diehard college football fan who loves the whole of college football and not just the super conferences.
Both teams are touted as two of the favorites in MW this year. Will it be a MW Championship Game preview?
All-time series: Boise State leads 16-7
Kaiser Permanente Named Founding Partner at Snapdragon Stadium
The five-year agreement with San Diego State gives Kaiser naming rights to Thrive Park, a year round area of reinforced grass fields.
Former Fresno State Bulldog having career year....
More preseason love for Bronco Safety...
Bronco Champion takes us back
COLUMN: WE SURE LOVE SPORTS BROADCASTERS, DON’T WE?
As Dave Walsh retires after 38 years of broadcasting Wyoming football and basketball, 7220sports shares personal thoughts on growing up listening to the long-time voices of the game and their impact on the fan.
