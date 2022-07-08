Friday Night Lights Review S2E9

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Hulu Netflix (and Peacock), and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season two will be discussed, from the opening episodes with a new coach at the helm to the sudden cliffhanger caused by the writer’s strike.

Random thoughts in live-tweet form.

Landry confesses to the murder and tells the truth. He is trying to admit guilt but the detectives are seeing it as self-defense or trying not to charge him. His dad ends the discussion and takes him home.

Matt and Carlotta continue to be intimate together. His grandma busts in his room and almost catches them but doesn’t.

Tami and Julie bicker about Gracie’s baptism.

Herc tells Jason about an online dating site for people with physical liabilities.

Mr. Clarke calls Tyra to his house and tells her he confessed and gives her the name of a good lawyer.

Tim’s roommate stops by practice and teases him for getting back on the team and tells him he’s making a huge mistake.

Tyra goes to see Landry and calls him an idiot for confessing.

The lawyer tells Landry and his dad that it could go from being charged for murder as an adult or be put on probation. The lawyer is trying to get him off but Landry continues to state what he did and isn’t concerned about being found innocent.

Lyla comes to see Jason. He gets a call from a woman he matched with on the dating site who wants to meet in person.

Julie comes to talk to her dad about the baptism and confesses she feels like she’s going to end up disappointing her mom.

Tim is volunteering at the gymnastics meet. Coach Taylor asks him how it is and he immediately dives into the unfairness of the scoring system.

His roommate comes to the met to talk to Tim and it’s clear he is a bit clingy and Tim is trying to distance himself from him.

Eric talks to Tami about Julie and Tami isn’t hearing it.

Landry’s dad tells him if he goes to prison it will destroy him and his mom and how he needs to plead self-defense.

Tim comes in early to work around the athletic department and Coach Taylor notices it is due to his living situation.

Smash and Matt are at work and Carlotta comes. Smash puts things together and is impressed with him. He tells Matt to set some ground rules and boundaries.

Julie and Tami disagree over Julie’s dress. They fight and Julie says it’s not about Gracie and how everything she does is wrong according to her mom.

Landry makes an official, documented statement. He stresses self-defense, being in fear for his life.

Jason goes on a date and they are having a pretty good time. Then she turns out to be a bit too out there for him and he realizes he needs to leave. He asks the waitress for help and she initially refuses, but he explains everything and she begrudgingly helps him. Helping does not go well as the woman throws a glass of water in the sever’s face.

The server drives Jason home and they connect by sharing stories. He goes in for a kiss and she kisses him back.

Matt proposes some ground rules with him and Carlotta so they are on the same page. She kisses him and walks away.

Tim’s roommate wakes him up at gunpoint because he forgot to feed the ferrets. Tim is scared for his life before the guy says he is joking and invites him to hang out with his friends downstairs for a hangout. They are tons of beers and drugs going around. Tim says he’s going for a liquor run. But instead speeds off in his truck with little regard for every coming back.

Jason and the waitress are still together in the morning, indicating they spent the night together. His parents were worried sick. That’s when he says they are right and he is going to move in with Herc.

Tami comes to see Julie as they get ready for the baptism. Tami admits she is missing the family and her relationship with Julie. She is trying to figure out the new family dynamics and states how special Julie is to her and how it’s about both her daughters, not just one.

Tami finds Tim Riggins parked in their driveway asleep. Eric goes to wake him up and realizes what must’ve happened. Eric invites him in, and gives him a sleeping back, silently indicating Tim will be staying with them.

Carlotta teaches Matt to cook, doing something together to bond.

The police come to the Clarke household. The detective tells them that they will not be charging Landry (or Tyra) for the incident. Landry immediately goes to Tyra's house to share the good news. She is thrilled with the news.

Coach Taylor’s speeches.

Football observations.

Coach Taylor calls in Riginns asking for him to repay more of his debt but doing laundry for the girl’s volleyball team.

Santi is struggling in practice as the pressure of playing in a game is starting to make him anxious.

Buddy is quizzing Santi on the playbook. He is struggling and having some self-defeating thoughts.

The pressure finally gets to Santi and he yells at Buddy, accusing him of just wanting to be a white savior. Buddy tells him if he wants to go back to his old life, he is more than welcome. But he has a chance to accept the challenge, and be part of a team and this may be his only chance. Santi says he hates him but stays in the car.

Santi throws up due to nerves prior to the game.

The Panther defense can’t disrupt the all-state opposing QB, who has all day to throw and they are up 28-13 at the half.

Buddy tells Coach Taylor to put Santi in. Buddy tells him he's a street fighter and you don’t know how they will be until they are put in the fight.

Out of desperation, Coach Taylor puts in Santiago. He gets knocked to the ground on his first two plays as the game is too fast at first. But he finds his bearings and focuses on the moment. On the third play, the offense is gunning for him, but he knocks down the blocker and strip-sacks the QB.

Santi’s physical play ignites the team and they end up winning.

Buddy comes to congratulate him outside the locker room. He tells Santi he won the game by changing the momentum and bringing the magic. Santi gives him a heartfelt thank you.

Unanswered questions.

Where has Herc been the past few episodes?

Plot holes.

Julie mentions dance class for the first time in forever. Remember when she had that one recital in season 1?

Quote of the episode.

“Tonight is your night. You have an opportunity to go out and accept the challenge. The opportunity to become part of a team. If you don’t do it tonight, then you’re never gonna do it in your entire life.” - Buddy Garrity

Clear eyes. Full heart. Can’t Lose. official counter: 19

Texas Forever official counter: 7

Riggins quitting the team official counter: 3

Coach Taylor calling Landry ‘Lance’ official counter: 6