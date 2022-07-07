Mountaintop View 7-7-22

I promise in the coming weeks we will start focusing on the upcoming 2022 college football season. Right now, unfortunately, realignment talk continues to dominate the headlines after UCLA and USC decided to leave for the Big Ten. The Athletic thinks this could eventually influence the MWC.

The Reno Gazette Journal takes a look at the preseason magazines and what they expect from the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack. Spoiler: probably rebuilding. We play the games for a reason, though.

Finally, some progress on NASED?

BREAKING: New Aloha Stadium made it through Governor Ige’s line-item veto. Gov. Ige says he plans to sign the budget tomorrow, earmarking $400 million to NASED.



Request for proposals will then go out. Demolition scheduled for early 2023. https://t.co/Sr6qVpqZAB — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) July 6, 2022

This is all so stupid

The Pac-12 & ACC are discussing a broadcast partnership that would have the ACC Network - or a new ESPN network - air Pac-12 games on the west coast, sources tell @SINow.



But a question looms: Will it generate enough additional TV cash to be worthwhile?https://t.co/YhqcrSOwVB — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 6, 2022

Chris Murray breaks down Nevada’s hiring of Jake McKinley

Nevada athletic director Stephanie Rempe made her first big hire by tabbing Jake McKinley as the Wolf Pack's baseball coach. What do we think of the hire? Find out here. https://t.co/Iqgsjft80j — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 6, 2022

John Canzano looks at a few G5 possibilities for the Pac-12

The Pac-12 is getting itself back out there after being burned.



New thoughts on a prospective Pac-12 and ACC "entanglement" here: https://t.co/cW68czlkqu — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 6, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today: Why I Write: Graham Gibson

Today: Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #8

Friday: MWCConnection Roundtable: Will realignment news impact the Mountain West?

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E9