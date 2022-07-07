Mountaintop View 7-7-22

After Big Ten moves, will conference realignment trickle down to Group of 5 again? ($$$)
I promise in the coming weeks we will start focusing on the upcoming 2022 college football season. Right now, unfortunately, realignment talk continues to dominate the headlines after UCLA and USC decided to leave for the Big Ten. The Athletic thinks this could eventually influence the MWC.
‘Monumental rebuild’ — national experts weigh in on Wolf Pack football in 2022
The Reno Gazette Journal takes a look at the preseason magazines and what they expect from the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack. Spoiler: probably rebuilding. We play the games for a reason, though.
Finally, some progress on NASED?
BREAKING: New Aloha Stadium made it through Governor Ige’s line-item veto. Gov. Ige says he plans to sign the budget tomorrow, earmarking $400 million to NASED.— Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) July 6, 2022
Request for proposals will then go out. Demolition scheduled for early 2023. https://t.co/Sr6qVpqZAB
This is all so stupid
The Pac-12 & ACC are discussing a broadcast partnership that would have the ACC Network - or a new ESPN network - air Pac-12 games on the west coast, sources tell @SINow.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 6, 2022
But a question looms: Will it generate enough additional TV cash to be worthwhile?https://t.co/YhqcrSOwVB
Chris Murray breaks down Nevada’s hiring of Jake McKinley
Nevada athletic director Stephanie Rempe made her first big hire by tabbing Jake McKinley as the Wolf Pack's baseball coach. What do we think of the hire? Find out here. https://t.co/Iqgsjft80j— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) July 6, 2022
John Canzano looks at a few G5 possibilities for the Pac-12
The Pac-12 is getting itself back out there after being burned.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 6, 2022
New thoughts on a prospective Pac-12 and ACC "entanglement" here: https://t.co/cW68czlkqu
