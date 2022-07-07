 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-7-22

Hawaii’s new stadium project sees progress, a look at projections for Nevada football in 2022 and yes, more realignment talk

By JeremyRodrigues
After Big Ten moves, will conference realignment trickle down to Group of 5 again? ($$$)

I promise in the coming weeks we will start focusing on the upcoming 2022 college football season. Right now, unfortunately, realignment talk continues to dominate the headlines after UCLA and USC decided to leave for the Big Ten. The Athletic thinks this could eventually influence the MWC.

‘Monumental rebuild’ — national experts weigh in on Wolf Pack football in 2022

The Reno Gazette Journal takes a look at the preseason magazines and what they expect from the 2022 Nevada Wolf Pack. Spoiler: probably rebuilding. We play the games for a reason, though.

Finally, some progress on NASED?

This is all so stupid

Chris Murray breaks down Nevada’s hiring of Jake McKinley

John Canzano looks at a few G5 possibilities for the Pac-12

