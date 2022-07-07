Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #8

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number eight.

Zach:

Cade Beresford

I am always a little skeptical of players that arrive on campus from the transfer portal. Production has been limited from most players that Boise State has landed from the portal. It feels like Beresford might break the trend of mediocre transfer portal contributors. Spring ball made it appear as if Beresford had already earned a starting spot. Beresford arrived in Boise with starting experience from Washington State and should provide veteran leadership to a line that desperately needs it. Hopefully Beresford, Ojukwu, and a returning KHG can prove to be capable leaders while young talent Mason Randolph and Joseph Amos also carve out roles in the offensive line rotation.

Aiden:

John Ojukwu

Similar to what Zach outlined last week, this needs to be the season that Ojukwu makes a significant impact on the offensive line. QB Hank Bachmeier has been pummeled in the backfield each season and it all stems from protecting his blindside. There will be reinforcements in transfer Cade Beresford and a healthy Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez. An improvement in offensive efficiency will be directly linked to positive play from the guys in the trenches. The less dirty Bachmeier’s jersey is, the better for Tim Plough and company.

