Mountaintop View 7-6-22. Lots of realignment talk, Jake McKinley, Eddie Nunez, Paul Skenes.

Welcome to July, which means that conference media days are coming and with it, the start of the college football season.

All eyes are on Notre Dame, unless they are looking at the four (or maybe six) schools meeting with the Big 12. Or unless you are watching the PAC, who are either starting media rights negotiations or trying to form the Alliance Part 2 with the ACC. Will the PAC add Mountain West schools or be picked off until the leftovers have to join the MWC? Possibilities are endless and no one truly knows anything at this point. But the limited facts and potential outcomes are captured here. Currently, it seems like the PAC wants to get estimated money to (hopefully) show its current members they are better off staying than going to the Big12.

This writer (from the east coast) looks into the cases for and against two of the consistently top schools in the conference. He considers a few important factors, including who is the biggest brand, their potential value in the short-term and long-term, as well as how they fit (or don’t) with a conference’s values or identity. To some degree, the Broncos and Aztecs are two different choices prioritizing different factors. At least, that’s the conclusion this post made.

Chris Murray wrote a “get to know you piece” about the new Wolf Pack baseball coach Jake McKinley. Among the highlights are high minor league baseball experience, his head coaching experience (but not at the D1 level), and how many times he’s tried to get on the Nevada staff. Plus, he’s a big fan of the Office.

Nunez named to NCAA D1 Council.

Our leader continues to raise UNM's stature on the national stage!!! #GoLoboshttps://t.co/GvE2EBdoxP pic.twitter.com/IQyGe00lgW — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) July 5, 2022

Skenes named to the Collegiate National Team.

