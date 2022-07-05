Mountaintop View 7-5-22

Here’s hoping you enjoyed the Fourth of July weekend! Realignment talk did not take the weekend off, so here are some of the latest links/content surrounding more potential moves and/or schools who might be involved. We end with sad news on a loss within the MW family.

The author had already compiled data from 2015-2019 and now brings data from last season when realignment looked like it would be quiet for at least a year.

Trojan Wire opines how with USC and UCLA leaving, will the Aztecs get a call from the Pac 12?

This article opines how the size of the market that Fresno sits in would be very enticing on possible Pac-12 expansion. The big question is, how much of that market is already watching Bulldog football and would that number change based on conference affiliation?

Athlon Sports throws their opinion into the realignment rumor mill and details their candidates. In their 11 candidate list, two are from the Mountain West.

Senior Bowl takes a look at Bronco S J.L. Skinner

The 18 yr NFL scout who is now Executive Director of Senior Bowl lists Skinner as highest rated Bronco.

Senior Bowl will enter fall w/ make-it grades on 5 Boise State prospects, highest being J.L. Skinner. @JlJlskinner is big (6041v, 210v, 33 arm) & physical alley-runner. Makes plays from post but projects best as Cover-3 low hole player.#BestoftheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/yuENk51FSE — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 4, 2022

Sad news to report....

Prayers to the family and friends of Greg Grimes.

Former Boise State football player killed in Sacramento shooting https://t.co/8YpzCr77dF — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) July 4, 2022

