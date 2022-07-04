Mountaintop View 7-4-22. Tons of Conference realignment and expansion talk. Plus, new coaches and future games.

Happy Independence Day to each and every one of you! Be sure to celebrate and also spend some time reading links. Speaking of...

Chris Vannini isn’t pulling any punches in this piece. College football is changing forever as Super Leagues are formed. TV empires appear to be dictating some if not all of these moves in order to put the product they want on the field. And after things get big, they will shrink and more teams or programs will be regulated to less relevant status. Eventually, some teams will be kicked out of the Super Conferences if they aren’t carrying their weight. But now the best parts of this sport will now be falling by the wayside in favor of big brands and money. It will go from being a unique sport to the NFL Jr.

Matt Brown starts by saying he was as shocked as anyone and didn’t think major realignment would be happening anytime soon. Now that it has, he doesn’t think the Big Ten is done. Throw everything you’ve known out the window and buckle up.

Expect to see many of these over the next week or two, or year or two for that matter. Keep in mind no one knows anything and every program is going to line up the reasons why their team makes sense and another team doesn’t. This post looks at various scenarios. The Rams wouldn’t be one of the top teams from the MWC if the PAC-12 look to them for expansion. Same with the Big 12. On the other hand, the Moutain West could gather the PAC-12 leftovers, allowing CSU to play in a stronger conference without leaving. Bottom line here: Kevin Lytle states Colorado State had picked the worst time to play mediocre football and perhaps the hiring of Coach Norvell will turn the tide.

NEWS: San Diego State and Saint Mary's are finalizing an agreement to play a neutral site game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on 12/10, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/UaMfXSDUHv — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 30, 2022

