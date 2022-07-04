MWC Recruiting Roundup 7-4-22. July Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It may be the Quiet Period but there is nothing quiet about this week. In fact, the end of the Quiet Period and the looming Dead Period seemed to encourage many recruits to commit these past two weeks. Offers were on the lower end, but commitments were at high as they’ve ever been, making it another huge week for Mountain West teams. 24 recruits announced their verbal pledge this week (although some had committed in previous weeks). Again, many teams had great weeks. Specifically, Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State stood out, all gaining multiple commits. However, the Rams stood head and shoulders above them all. They take another week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

Air Force: 3

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of June 1st, we are in a quiet period. This lasts for most of the month, until June 27th.

RECRUITs: The new 2021-2022 Division 1 Football Recruiting Calendars are here.



F B S F C S pic.twitter.com/cIjfZCUw72 — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 30, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 29

July Team Recruiting Rankings:

At this point in the year, rankings do not mean too much and they really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless. And here are the June rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) San Diego State

2) Boise State

3) Colorado State

4) Nevada

5) Air Force

6) Fresno State

7) Hawaii

8) UNLV

9) San Jose State

10) Utah State

11) New Mexico

12) Wyoming

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

OL Griffin Stalfort (Air Force)

“There were several factors that lead to my decision to commit to the Air Force Academy. A top-tier and stable coaching staff, a strong brotherhood type of culture throughout college and beyond. Also, a program dedicated to preparing you for success not only in football but In your future as well and strong academics.”

DE Anthony Murphy II (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because it was the best fit for me, the entire coaching staff showed major love to me and my family. Also, going to a school like this will set me up for life and the football is top-notch coming off of a 10 win season.”

WR Anthony Wenson (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force because it feels like family. They call it the bolt brotherhood and it’s evident that they are trying to build that kind of bond/culture. My relationship with the coaches also was a big factor. Coaches Knorr, Campbell, Calhoun, just to name a few are all amazing people and coaches as well. Serving my country is something that I wanted to do in one way or another. I also have bit aspirations to play NFL football, and Air Force gives me the opportunity to pursue both. After visiting Colorado Springs, it was pretty clear to me that’s where I wanted to be. It’s a great area and absolutely gorgeous scenery. So that’s when I knew I wanted to go to Air Force

DB Houston Hendrix (Air Force)

“Once I got on campus I felt really strong this is where I should go. The coaches, players, and former players were all amazing. Playing for and attending The Air Force Academy is such a great opportunity I didn’t feel like I could pass it up. It’s such an honor!!”

RB Dermon White (Air Force)

“I committed to Air Force because the school and the football presents huge opportunities and that’s what I loved. The coaches were also very friendly and helped a lot along the process.”

RB Jambres “Breezy” Dubar (Boise State)

“The main reason I really committed was because of the bond that me and Coach B have. It was just so different from the other coaches that were in contact with. He’s put many running backs in the league and I know who can get me there next.”

OL Christian Martin (Colorado State)

“Everything felt like home since I stepped foot onto campus. Everyone was warm welcoming and down to earth. The players and I connected instantly. The weather was great and I just had an all-around great time there. Coach Best and my relationship has grown over these past few months and that was a key part in my decision to commit there!”

WR Dante Scott (Colorado State)

“One of the best main reasons I chose CSU was because of the coaching staff. Coach Norvell and his staff really seem to have created a positive, exciting, and inviting environment. They are ready to win now and I want to be a part of that. Coach Banks pretty much has a PHD in football and I am going to learn so much from him. As you know a lot of kids have been committing to CSU lately and I connected and talked with those guys too. Fort Collins is beautiful and I am really excited to live there. The overall campus, atmosphere, and especially the R.A.M. Life program was also a factor in my decision. That’s going to help me succeed in life because it’s not just about football, it’s about my future. I knew in my gut that CSU was where I needed to be. It was an easy decision. My family felt the same way.”

WR WR Silas Evans III (Colorado State)

“I chose Colorado State because in my heart I felt like that was the place, I connected with Coach Savage very well my mom did as well. I got along with the players very good as well and I loved coach Norvell a lot as well. I’m not saying I didn’t feel those things when visiting Oregon State and CU Boulder, but the question was if I wanted to play Wide Receiver or Safety and with Coach Norvell coming in with the air raid offense that is what brought me to playing receiver knowing I would be able to catch the ball and showcase what I can do with the ball!”

WR Lavon Brown (Colorado State)

“The biggest reason I chose CSU is that they made me and my family feel overly welcome to their ram family the hospitality was amazing my family really loved it and so did it just really always want to go where I could feel comfortable and I felt like that’s what they did to pull me in the most I’ve been at the top of their recruiting list for a while now so it was just time to make the decision. Me and the coaching staff are very close and they plan on using me at slot and outside receiver. My best strengths are my speed and my strong hands. And I’m a big factor on the field to getting open.”

OL Misael Sandoval (SDSU)

“The opportunity to be in the NFL is far greater than any other Mountain West team and to have it in my backyard was an easy decision for me. I’m not spectacular in one thing but I can do pretty much anything I set my mind to”

OL Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu (UNLV)

“I chose UNLV because first Coach Bruno and Coach Heyward has put multiple guys in the league and that is my number 1 goal. I feel Coach Bruno can turn my game up into a whole nother level. I love their new defense they incorporated it’s something I want to learn and can’t wait to play. Next coach Arroyo is a great guy and I can’t wait to build my bond with him and his respect he was giving my mom in the meeting I could just tell he was a great guy. Their facilities are top notch and they play in the raiders stadium. Everything about UNLV is what I dreamed of when I was a kid. I’m gonna be a college freshmen already playing in an NFL stadium. I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me. Theirs multiple Polynesians there and also kids from Oahu I can connect with.

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Ty Benefield was offered by Boise State

DE Max Stege was offered by Boise State

DE Demanuel Brown was offered by Boise State

TE/DE Oliver Fisher was offered by Boise State

DB Michael Falatea was offered by New Mexico

OL Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea was offered by SDSU

2025 ATH Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by SDSU

JUCO DE Ben Onek was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits

Note: Some of the Colorado State players were previously announced and are now making their commitment public.

DE Anthony Murphy II committed to Air Force

LB Jaylin Reese committed to Air Force

DB Houston Hendrix committed to Air Force

RB Peyton Streko committed to Air Force

RB Dermot White committed to Air Force

WR Anthony Wenson committed to Air Force

LB Tim Kloska committed to Air Force

OL Carson Rasmussen committed to Boise State

TE Cayden Dawson committed to Boise State

DE Richie Anderson committed to Colorado State

DE/TE Kenyon Agurs committed to Colorado State

WR Dante Scott committed to Colorado State

RB Justin Marshall committed to Colorado State

WR Lavon Brown committed to Colorado State

WR Buom Jock committed to Colorado State

WR Mason Muaau committed to Colorado State

OL Christian Martin committed to Colorado State

WR Silas Evans III committed to Colorado State

OL Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea committed to Colorado State

DB Imari Conley committed to Fresno State

LB Caleb Otlewski committed to SDSU

OL Misael Sandoval committed to SDSU

OL Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu committed to UNLV

RB Keany Parks committed to Wyoming

Decommits

WR Mason Muaau decommitted from Hawaii

