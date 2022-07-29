Mountaintop View 7-29-22

Fall camps have started with some MW football teams and the links start with a team that has started their preseason work. There are other links from around the Mountain West and we bring back a poll on which game has the highest interest in conference play. Enjoy!!
Nine questions to answer for the Nevada football team as fall camp opens
The Wolf Pack QB battle takes top billing, but what other questions need to be answered in Head Coach Ken Wilson’s first year at Nevada?
Hopes raised for College Football Playoff expansion agreement as interest in 16-team model grows
CFP expansion talk seems to be getting more momentum now that USC/UCLA has announced their move to the Big 10. Will the current G5 schools have a better chance to earn a seat at the big boys table?
Respectable rivals: The unique relationship between Jay Norvell and Craig Bohl
Justin Michael of DNVR writes about how the Border War between Wyoming and Colorado State will change somewhat due to the previous relationship between the two coaches now that Jay Norvell is the new Ram Head Coach.
More news from Fort Collins
News: CSU announces that AD Joe Parker has signed a 5-year contract extension— Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) July 28, 2022
Watch Lists include MW Players
9️⃣ #MWFB players are on the @WuerffelTrophy watch list, given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement #AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/wUBdZLk6rJ— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 28, 2022
And....
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 28, 2022
5️⃣ players from the MW are on the @hornungaward watch list #AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/OfSWisXv5j
Poll Time for the Avid MW Football Fan (trip to Hawaii not included)!!
Vote on which of these games has your biggest interest. You can also list why in the Comments Section!
Poll
If you only had one football game you could go to this year, which of these conference games would you attend?
-
28%
San Diego State @ Boise State
-
28%
Fresno State @ Boise State
-
9%
Boise State @ Air Force
-
9%
Wyoming @ Colorado State
-
4%
San Diego State @ Fresno State
-
4%
Air Force @ Utah State
-
9%
Colorado State @ Nevada
-
4%
San Jose State @ Fresno State
