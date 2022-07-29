Mountaintop View 7-29-22

Fall camps have started with some MW football teams and the links start with a team that has started their preseason work. There are other links from around the Mountain West and we bring back a poll on which game has the highest interest in conference play. Enjoy!!

The Wolf Pack QB battle takes top billing, but what other questions need to be answered in Head Coach Ken Wilson’s first year at Nevada?

CFP expansion talk seems to be getting more momentum now that USC/UCLA has announced their move to the Big 10. Will the current G5 schools have a better chance to earn a seat at the big boys table?

Justin Michael of DNVR writes about how the Border War between Wyoming and Colorado State will change somewhat due to the previous relationship between the two coaches now that Jay Norvell is the new Ram Head Coach.

More news from Fort Collins

News: CSU announces that AD Joe Parker has signed a 5-year contract extension

Watch Lists include MW Players

9 #MWFB players are on the @WuerffelTrophy watch list, given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

And....

Poll Time for the Avid MW Football Fan (trip to Hawaii not included)!!

Vote on which of these games has your biggest interest. You can also list why in the Comments Section!

Poll If you only had one football game you could go to this year, which of these conference games would you attend? San Diego State @ Boise State

Fresno State @ Boise State

Boise State @ Air Force

Wyoming @ Colorado State

San Diego State @ Fresno State

Air Force @ Utah State

Colorado State @ Nevada

San Jose State @ Fresno State vote view results 28% San Diego State @ Boise State (6 votes)

28% Fresno State @ Boise State (6 votes)

9% Boise State @ Air Force (2 votes)

9% Wyoming @ Colorado State (2 votes)

4% San Diego State @ Fresno State (1 vote)

4% Air Force @ Utah State (1 vote)

9% Colorado State @ Nevada (2 votes)

4% San Jose State @ Fresno State (1 vote) 21 votes total Vote Now

