Friday Night Lights Review S2E12

During the offseason, we are continuing our weekly series discussing thoughts on arguably the best football TV show ever in Friday Night Lights. If you haven’t seen it, there is no better time to start. If you have seen it, there’s no better time to rewatch it. And if you’re like me, and watch an episode or season every year in preparation for college football, you’re right on track. Regardless of which category you fit into, it’s on Hulu Netflix (and Peacock), and you can follow along each week (on a Friday, of course) as a different episode from season two will be discussed, from the opening episodes with a new coach at the helm to the sudden cliffhanger caused by the writer’s strike.

Random thoughts in live-tweet form.

The Taylor’s get a call about a daycare they’ve been hoping for.

Carlotta tells Matt that she is going back home to Guatemala because her family needs her. Matt’s mind starts racing as he is losing both the woman he has fallen in love with as well as his grandmother’s caretaker.

Tami takes Gracie to daycare but gets anxious seeing everything that could go wrong. She bolts from the daycare and goes back in the car.

One of Santi’s old friends from juvi comes to visit him. Santi tells him that he’s trying to start a new life, playing football

Lyla goes on a Christian talk show to help teens. But instead, some of the high schoolers ask some intense questions she isn’t ready for.

Noelle invites Smash and his family over to meet her parents over dinner.

Santi gives into the peer pressure of hanging out with his old friends. Buddy comes home to find them hanging out outside and the guys quickly realize they may be able to take advantage of the situation.

Gracie continues to go to work with Tami and even Julie calls her out on it at school.

Matt confines to Landry about his relationship with Carlotta.

Tim calls in to Lyla’s show with Herc and Jason listening too as a prank. Lyla is not impressed. Lyla goes to Tim’s house afterward to confront him about his rudeness and makes him reflect on why he did that.

At dinner, things seem to be going well. The parents and kids are all getting along nicely. However, things take a turn when Noelle’s mom ask Corrina about their kid’s relationship. Racial tensions are cited as the reason and her father says he would prefer them not to date. Then Corrina says she’d also prefer them not to date (but it seems like it’s not because of any racial issue).

Lyla’s co-host talks to her and tries to encourage her. He learns a bit more about her story and offers support. But he also flirts with her a bit.

At dinner at the Taylor’s house, Eric and Tami fight about what to do with Gracie, and Eric suggests she should quit her job. In the middle of it, Buddy shows up with his impeccable timing.

Buddy brings all his valuable possessions now that Santi’s friends are around, and he is torn about whether or not to trust them.

Smash and Corrina aren’t speaking much as Smash is upset. He storms off, saying she doesn’t get it.

Meanwhile, Matt tries to keep spending time with Carlotta and she invites him to her niece's quinceanera. They dance and have a great time together. He tries to convince her to stay, but her mind is made up.

Smash takes his sister to the movies. However, it was really a plot to meet up with Noelle.

Buddy puts his stuff back up in the apartment and gives Santi money to get food for when his friends come over.

Eric and Tami has a more reasonable discussion about what to do. Tami admits she doesn’t think she can do it all. Eric tells her quitting her job isn’t an option.

Things are getting out of hand at the party and Santi is trying to keep things in order. He is cleaning up, breaking up fights, and isn’t able to enjoy himself at all.

At the movies, some guys are giving Smash’s sister a hard time and Smash is initially too occupied to do something. Things escalate and Smash ends up hitting the guy. Then they leave. His sister is extremely affected by it all.

Santi is distraught at the mess and broken items in the house and discovers the gold watch is missing. He goes to confront his friend about it and they end up fighting.

Tim listens to Lyla’s show and really sees how she ends up helping someone. He buys her flowers as a way to apologize.

Carlotta ends up leaving a day early and Matt isn’t there. She leaves a note on his bed and Matt is visibly upset.

Tim arrives at the radio station and sees Lyla and the co-host kissing.

Santi comes back to the house bruised and battered. Buddy is scared for him and lays the watch on the table saying he had to get him back for him. Buddy is grateful and helps clean him up.

Corrina asks her kids how the movie is and they all lie and say it was great.

Eric and Tami drop Gracie off at daycare together.

Coach Taylor’s speeches.

Football observations.

Unanswered questions.

Plot holes.

Quote of the episode.

“She didn’t even turn around and say goodbye to me.” - Tami, after dropping Gracie off at daycare.

Clear eyes. Full heart. Can’t Lose. official counter: 19