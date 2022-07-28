Mountaintop View 7-28-22

Read above for a quality article about San Jose State AD Jeff Konya, who has huge aspirations for San Jose State athletics. Ignoring negativity sentiment and snarky pessimism, he believes Spartans athletics has a mountain of upside. Give it a read.

Nothing quite gets the college football juices flowing like a new helmet release. My goodness, how cool are those? The Hulu Moa (chicken feather) helmet stickers? Hawaii already had a great helmet, and they’ve only added to its greatness.

‘I would love for the connection to be about place and representation of identity’ - @HawaiiFootball helmets to feature new look in 2022 by honoring #Hawaii’s warrior history https://t.co/j75HCIUyPg #HawaiiFB #GoBows @FITTED pic.twitter.com/WegZd8JKVW — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 27, 2022

Raise your hand if you thought Boise State would sweep the season championships in men’s basketball last season? Those who raided their hands are liars. Leon Rice guided that effort, and he’s finally being rewarded with a raise and an extension through 2027.

The Mountain West will feature many great kickers this fall

#MWFB kickers made it on the Lou Groza Award watch list



There isn't a conference in America with more on the list #AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/AJV2pUUhNI — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 27, 2022

Football is officially back

Quarterback battle, improved locker room vibe were on display as the Pokes conducted their first practice of fall camp Wednesday. https://t.co/fTfjOUhxvr — Casper Star-Tribune (@CSTribune) July 27, 2022

Former Nevada wide receiver is impressing

Romeo Doubs just went up and GOT one over Kabion Ento on a jump ball deep down the left sideline. Rookie fourth-round WR from Nevada continues to show out. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

A look at San Diego State’s brand-new stadium

Craig Bohl comments on the culture of his program

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl on comments from his players that there is less individuality and more cohesion with this year's team: pic.twitter.com/WaW6kfSAX2 — Josh Criswell (@criswell_sports) July 27, 2022

