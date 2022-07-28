Mountaintop View 7-28-22

‘Glass half full.’ San José State AD Jeff Konya bullish on future after heavy investments
Read above for a quality article about San Jose State AD Jeff Konya, who has huge aspirations for San Jose State athletics. Ignoring negativity sentiment and snarky pessimism, he believes Spartans athletics has a mountain of upside. Give it a read.
Hawaii football to honor warrior culture with new helmet design
Nothing quite gets the college football juices flowing like a new helmet release. My goodness, how cool are those? The Hulu Moa (chicken feather) helmet stickers? Hawaii already had a great helmet, and they’ve only added to its greatness.
‘I would love for the connection to be about place and representation of identity’ - @HawaiiFootball helmets to feature new look in 2022 by honoring #Hawaii’s warrior history https://t.co/j75HCIUyPg #HawaiiFB #GoBows @FITTED pic.twitter.com/WegZd8JKVW— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 27, 2022
Boise State had a record-breaking basketball season. Leon Rice just got rewarded
Raise your hand if you thought Boise State would sweep the season championships in men’s basketball last season? Those who raided their hands are liars. Leon Rice guided that effort, and he’s finally being rewarded with a raise and an extension through 2027.
The Mountain West will feature many great kickers this fall
#MWFB kickers made it on the Lou Groza Award watch list— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 27, 2022
There isn't a conference in America with more on the list #AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/AJV2pUUhNI
Football is officially back
#HawaiiFB opens training camp exactly one month away from season opener as 20+ players are welcomed to the #Braddahhood • For continuing @HawaiiFootball coverage https://t.co/H1NVkfO11l + @AHoshidaSports + @c_shimabuku #GoBows @JoeyYellen @_Dedrick_ @hughnelsonii pic.twitter.com/kftFqQzdRu— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 27, 2022
.@NevadaFootball fall camp day one ✔️ pic.twitter.com/DJEm2JSZMD— Kirsten Moran (@kirstenlizmoran) July 27, 2022
Quarterback battle, improved locker room vibe were on display as the Pokes conducted their first practice of fall camp Wednesday. https://t.co/fTfjOUhxvr— Casper Star-Tribune (@CSTribune) July 27, 2022
Former Nevada wide receiver is impressing
Romeo Doubs just went up and GOT one over Kabion Ento on a jump ball deep down the left sideline. Rookie fourth-round WR from Nevada continues to show out.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022
A look at San Diego State’s brand-new stadium
Wow pic.twitter.com/kdCBIlRfIx— XTRA1360 (@XTRA1360) July 27, 2022
Craig Bohl comments on the culture of his program
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl on comments from his players that there is less individuality and more cohesion with this year's team: pic.twitter.com/WaW6kfSAX2— Josh Criswell (@criswell_sports) July 27, 2022
On The Horizon
Today: Why I Write: NittanyFalcon (Steven Dundore)
Today: Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #5
Friday: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who is the best player on your team?
Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E12
