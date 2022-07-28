 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 7-28-22

Fall camp opens for several MWC teams, cool football helmets, Leon Rice extended and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Southern Utah at San Jose State Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

‘Glass half full.’ San José State AD Jeff Konya bullish on future after heavy investments

Read above for a quality article about San Jose State AD Jeff Konya, who has huge aspirations for San Jose State athletics. Ignoring negativity sentiment and snarky pessimism, he believes Spartans athletics has a mountain of upside. Give it a read.

Hawaii football to honor warrior culture with new helmet design

Nothing quite gets the college football juices flowing like a new helmet release. My goodness, how cool are those? The Hulu Moa (chicken feather) helmet stickers? Hawaii already had a great helmet, and they’ve only added to its greatness.

Boise State had a record-breaking basketball season. Leon Rice just got rewarded

Raise your hand if you thought Boise State would sweep the season championships in men’s basketball last season? Those who raided their hands are liars. Leon Rice guided that effort, and he’s finally being rewarded with a raise and an extension through 2027.

The Mountain West will feature many great kickers this fall

Football is officially back

Former Nevada wide receiver is impressing

A look at San Diego State’s brand-new stadium

Craig Bohl comments on the culture of his program

