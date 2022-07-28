Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #5

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number five.

Zach:

Jonah Dalmas

Dalmas is the reigning first-team kicker and is coming off arguably the greatest kicking season in Boise State history. Dalmas was automatic and played a vital role for a team that struggled to finish drives in the red zone. The coaches know that they can count on Dalmas to put points on the board. His duties may increase this year as he may be called on for kickoff duties. Can Dalmas top a season where he makes 26 of 28 kicks? Don’t take this the wrong way, but I hope not. I hope the offense is able to finish more drives and Dalmas’ name is not called on nearly as much.

Aiden:

Hank Bachmeier

The career of Bachmeier started off on such a high note, leading the Broncos into Tallahassee, Florida and completing a double-digit comeback to defeat the Seminoles. In that game, “Hurricane Hank” threw for 407 yards, a career-high that still stands as he heads into his fourth year. The hopes of Bachmeier becoming the next great Boise State quarterback have quieted since 2019, the reasoning being one of a few causes. Poor offensive line play has allowed Bachmeier to become a ragdoll in the backfield. He tends to hold onto the ball for too long, leading to unnecessary losses of yardage in critical moments. He hasn’t had continuity in the offensive system he operates in, having three offensive coordinators in three years. Two of these problems could be addressed this season. The offensive line is bolstered with a healthy Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez at center, returning left tackle John Ojukwu, and transfer guard Cade Beresford. Tim Plough returns as offensive coordinator after a tumultuous season, looking to find a groove that translates to the offense putting up typical Boise State numbers. If Boise State is to reclaim its spot in the Mountain West hierarchy, it will have to start with Hank Bachmeier.

