Mountaintop View 7-27-22. Wysong a leader, agents benefit, Norvell on Rome, future games, Watchlists

Fall camp will open Hawaii TODAY and for a number of Mountain West teams by the end of this week (those playing during Week 0 anyway). The start of the college football season is almost upon us. We made it everyone! Regardless, the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

At a young age, Luke Wysong learned there was no substitute for practice and repetition (he overcame a stutter). He is applying that to his work for the New Mexico football team, and it’s being recognized by his coaches. Wyson was selected to be one of the Lobo’s representatives at MWC Media Days last week, making him the youngest player there. He’s only a sophomore but made an impact on and off the field last season, leading the team in all-purpose yards, receiving yards, and yards from punt returns. He looks to continue that for the rest of his career.

Matt Brown from Extra Points thinks it is the agents. Especially if the proposal to eliminate the transfer rule goes into effect. If players can leave a school each year (in theory), then agents could be in their ear, helping them find the best NIL deal to come to a school and taking their cut for their troubles. Agents appear to be getting the biggest cuts Will they be the norm? Maybe, maybe not. But will it be happening each and every year, especially with the top transfer players. Definitely.

Rome interviews Norvell about the season.

.@CoachJayNorvell on the aggressive deep passing game he's bringing to @CSUFootball this season. pic.twitter.com/zFS4iPVNW0 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) July 25, 2022

Future Games

Sources: The bracket for the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational is set.



Loyola Chicago/Tulsa

Boise State/Charlotte

Texas A&M/Murray State

Colorado/UMass — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2022

Outland and Bronko Nagurski Watchlists

7️⃣ players from 5️⃣ MW schools made it on the @NagurskiTrophy watch list for college football's defensive player of the year #AtThePEAK | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/qcaO2InN6h — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 26, 2022

Winning in the trenches



Congrats to the six #MWFB players named to the Outland Trophy watch list for the nation's top interior lineman!#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/pO57FYOGE1 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 26, 2022

