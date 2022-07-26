 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-26-22

Pac-12 big week?, More Watch Lists, More Media Day stories, Bowl Predictions, Preseason Rothstein 45

By RudyEspino
NCAA Football: Nevada at Boise State

Fall camps start next week but news continues to flow and MWC Connection here to keep you informed. Enjoy the links and content!

TV ratings suggest the Pac-12 has an advantage over the Big 12, but will the conference come out swinging this week?

The latest realignment story on the Pac-12 which carries potential ramifications for the Mountain West.

Two MW players on Thorpe Watch List

Spartan Star named to prestigious watch list

YOU WON’T BE HEARING ANY TITLE TALK FROM THESE COWBOYS

Wyoming was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division by MW Media after a tumultuous off-season that saw the Cowboys lose 16 players to the Transfer Portal.

2022 Mountain West Football Media Days: Top quotes from San Jose State

The Spartans surprised the conference in 2020 only to fall back to earth in 2021. What does 2022 look like for them?

Athlon Sports Bowl Predictions

Not a complete bowl list, condensed to show Pac-12 and where they predict the top 2 MW teams will land

ROTHSTEIN 45: 22-23 PRESEASON EDITION

There is consensus on who are the top 2 MW Men’s Basketball teams are heading into the 2022-23 season. But where do they land in Jon Rothstein’s Preseason Top 45?

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Mountain Division Predictions
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Following Up on Media Days

