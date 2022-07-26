Mountaintop View 7-26-22

Fall camps start next week but news continues to flow and MWC Connection here to keep you informed. Enjoy the links and content!
TV ratings suggest the Pac-12 has an advantage over the Big 12, but will the conference come out swinging this week?
The latest realignment story on the Pac-12 which carries potential ramifications for the Mountain West.
Two MW players on Thorpe Watch List
NO FLY ZONE ❌— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 25, 2022
✌️ #MWFB players are on the @jimthorpeaward watch list for the nation's top DB‼️@JlJlskinner@evan_williams32#AtThePEAK | #BleedBlue | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/Im9sKssLlt
Spartan Star named to prestigious watch list
⚔️ @SanJoseStateFB's Kyle Harmon is on the Butkus Award watch list ⚔️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/uJXzCP6HR5— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 25, 2022
YOU WON’T BE HEARING ANY TITLE TALK FROM THESE COWBOYS
Wyoming was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division by MW Media after a tumultuous off-season that saw the Cowboys lose 16 players to the Transfer Portal.
2022 Mountain West Football Media Days: Top quotes from San Jose State
The Spartans surprised the conference in 2020 only to fall back to earth in 2021. What does 2022 look like for them?
Athlon Sports Bowl Predictions
Not a complete bowl list, condensed to show Pac-12 and where they predict the top 2 MW teams will land
2022 Bowl Projections from @AthlonSports— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) July 25, 2022
Rose—Utah vs Michigan
Cotton—USC vs Cincinnati
Alamo—Oregon vs Oklahoma St
Holiday—UCLA vs Wake Forest
Sun—OSU vs Boston College
Las Vegas—Washington vs LSU
Hawaii—BYU vs San Diego St
LA—WSU vs Boise St
First Responder—Cal vs TCU
ROTHSTEIN 45: 22-23 PRESEASON EDITION
There is consensus on who are the top 2 MW Men’s Basketball teams are heading into the 2022-23 season. But where do they land in Jon Rothstein’s Preseason Top 45?
