Utah State Opponent Preview: Weber State

This is the next edition in the opponent preview series for the Utah State Aggies football team. Each new preview covers a different opponent for the Aggies.

Game 3: vs Weber State

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10th @ TBD

Location: Logan, Utah

TV: TBD

Line: TBD

Series History: Utah State leads the overall series against Weber State 14-1. The last time the Aggies and Wildcats met was 2016 in Logan, when Utah State won 45-6 in Logan. The Aggies also played Weber State in 2013, 2011, and 2001. All three of those games were in Logan and all three were victories for Utah State, 70-6, 54-17, and 56-43.

Players to Watch

Sophomore quarterback Creyton Cooper

Cooper threw nine times and completed five passes. He passed for 56 yards and threw two touchdowns, with a long pass of 30 yards. He also rushed for 196 yards on 36 attempts and scored three touchdowns. He also rushed for a long of 51 yards.

Senior running back Josh Davis

As a junior in 2021, Davis played in six games and rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries in addition to eight receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore running back Dontae McMillan

As a redshirt freshman McMillan played in 11 games and rushed for 475 yards on 85 carries and four touchdowns. He also had a 52 yard rushing touchdown last season and should be an important part of the offense this season.

Junior running back Kris Jackson

Saw playing time in 10 games and rushed for 229 yards on 63 carries and led the team with six rushing touchdowns.

Junior offensive lineman Noah Atagi

A two-time first-team All-Big Sky performer, Atagi has played in 32 total games and started all 11 games for Weber State in 2021 as a sophomore. He served as a team captain this year and should provide a big leadership advantage for the Wildcats this season.

Sophomore offensive lineman Jake Eichorn

Eichorn was named the Utah 2A State MVP as a senior and helped his high school team to a second straight state championship. He was one of the top offensive lineman in high school and assisted his team in rushing for over 4,500 yards on offense.

Junior wide receiver Jon Christensen

In 2021, Christensen played in 11 games and had 16 receptions for 174 yards. He did not score any touchdowns and had a long reception of 29 yards, averaging 15.8 yards per game. In 2020, Christensen had four receptions for 50 yards through six games. In 2019, Christensen played in 13 games and had three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown with a long reception of 21 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

Senior wide receiver Ty Macpherson

Macpherson was a team captain in 2021, starting all 11 games for Weber State and finishing the season with 37 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021 he helped Weber State to a fourth straight Big Sky championship and had 19 receptions for 395 yards with no touchdowns but did have a reception of 60 yards.

Junior tight end Hayden Meacham

During the 2021 season, Meacham earned third-team All-Big Sky honors and played in 11 games, finishing with 19 receptions for 150 yards and four touchdowns. This was his most productive season so far and he should increase production this Fall.

Senior safety Lj Anderson

Anderson is a transfer from Laney Junior College and in one season with Laney JC, he had three interceptions and 32 tackles (25 solo). He also had one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Senior safety Braxton Gunther

In 2021, Gunther had 32 total tackles (21 solo) and an interception in addition to four pass deflections.

Senior safety Desmond Williams

As a junior last season, Williams had 30 tackles with 17 solo tackles and had two tackles for loss in addition to two interceptions. His last interception on the year went for a 65 yard touchdown.

Junior linebacker Winston Reid

Reid played in 11 games and had 36 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as well as two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

Junior defensive tackle Doug Schiess

Schiess earned All-Big-Sky honors in 2021 and mad 22 tackles and had 4.5 tackles for loss over 10 games and adds strength up front for the Wildcats.

Junior defensive end Okiki Olorunfunmi

At Reedley Junior College in 2019, Olorunfunmi earned all conference honors while recording 18 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Junior cornerback Eddie Heckard

In his sophomore season in 2021, Heckard started 11 games and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors by registering 48 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Junior cornerback Maxwell Anderson

As a true freshman in 2019, Anderson played in 14 games and made 45 total tackles (36 solo) and made two interceptions on the season in addition to six pass breakups. Anderson also had two tackles for loss.

Analysis

While Weber State might not be an FBS Division I team, the Aggies do need to be careful. Weber State poses an offense that can be explosive, especially with the experience at running back. The Wildcats also pose cornerbacks that can do damage to Utah State if Logan Bonner and the Utah State receivers are not careful. The game plan here should be to attack a weaker defensive line and linebackers group with Calvin Tyler Jr. and John Gentry to create opportunities in the passing game. Should the Aggies get a running game going early, they should be able to hold off Weber State early on.