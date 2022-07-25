Mountaintop View 7-25-22. Transfer changes, transfer trends, unions, Matlock underdog, Watchlist.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Fall camp is starting at the end of this week for some MWC teams. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

News broke last week about more changes coming from the NCAA Transformation Committee. There are a number of things, mostly things that can enhance a student’s health, safety, and well-being. However, the biggest proposed changes are 1) expanding immediately-eligible transferring to every year, as long as it is done during the approved windows and they remain in good academic standing 2) the creation of said windows, where players could only transfer during two periods (December to mid-January, and the first half of May) spanning a total of 60 days. Stay tuned.

Bill Connelly is trying to develop a scoring system that rates the impact transfers had at their new schools. He breaks it down into 5 scores based on impact, and also categories each transfer player into where they are leaving and going to (P5 to P5, G5 to P5, and so on). It’s an interesting exercise. Also, Blake Anderson and Utah State are mentioned quite a few times as success stories as far as identifying transfers and having them make immediate impacts. There is also success for a new coach bringing in players from his old school, which bodes well for Jay Norvell.

In what is sure to be another divisive topic, Penn State football players are set to form the first chapter of a player’s union. They are already in discussion with the Big Ten and it seems their priorities are for revenue sharing and better health care. Expect this topic to provide sporadic but important updates as the landscape of college football continues to change.

DT Scott Matlock enjoyed a breakout season last year and is looking to build on that this season. His brother Steve calls him a hard worker who has a huge heart and now the size and ability on the field to match it. His brother would know, as they had to make it on their own after both of their parents had passed away by the time Scott was 13. He had to enter the foster system while his older brother was away at college, but the brothers are as close as possible.

Mackey and Rimington Watchlists

San Diego State's Alama Uluave is on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the nation’s premier center ⁠

⁠#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/uc5zWz91VB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 22, 2022

