MWC Recruiting Roundup 7-25-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period and things could not have been slower this past week. For recruiting updates, there were only 4 known offers and one known commitments, making it the slowest week in the cycle so far. In the July dead period, it is usually a time for coaches to take vacations with their families or otherwise step away before things get going in August for fall camp. For this reason, this is often a “true” dead period, where very little recruiting is actually taking place. The four offers were from four different teams, so although this week could go to any of them, we will pick Utah State since they have yet to take a turn in 2023.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 4

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Utah State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of July 1st, we are in a dead period. This lasts for most of the month, except for seven days of a quiet period that go from today through Sunday, before returning to a dead period for the month of August.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 35

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

LB Owen Borg was offered by Air Force

WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was offered by Colorado State

DL Abraham Johnso was offered by Utah State

DE Caden Wiest was offered by Wyoming

Commits

RB Mana Tapusoa committed to Air Force

