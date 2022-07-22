Mountaintop View 7-22-22

By the time you read this, MW Football Media Days will have wrapped. Check out the links/content on what made news the last day along with other content as we brace for the start of fall camps. Enjoy!
MW announces POYs as selected by MW media
Two tied for Defensive Player of the Year
# @JKurtz_MWN reveals the 2022 #MWFB Preseason Players of the Year as voted on by the league's media— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 21, 2022
@FresnoStateFB
⚔️ @SanJoseStateFB
@AztecFB#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/VRhn0NUWyW
2022 MW Football Preseason All-Conference Team
San Diego State leads the way with 7 players named, one at two positions.
Bulldog star named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Cropper only receiver in Mountain West named
Congratulations to Jalen Cropper @jcropper_5 for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List! @FresnoStateFB @FSAthletics #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/JfhrRA99Lx— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) July 21, 2022
From a marketing idea to the famous ‘Smurf Turf’: How Boise State’s famous blue field came to be
A little history lesson for all those who have recently relocated to Idaho and don’t know the story behind the blue.
College football rule changes for 2022 season critical for coaches, SEC official says
There will be several rule changes in college football this season and the SEC coordinator of football officials goes down the list, especially the blocking below the waist and updated taunting rules.
No word yet if it is going to be called the Tate Martell Rule...
This happened yesterday. Holy cow. "the [NCAA] Council endorsed a concept that would eliminate the blanket rule prohibiting transferring more than once."— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 21, 2022
