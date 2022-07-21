Aaron Frost represents Nevada as its lone All-Mountain West preseason selection

Well, at least The Union earned representation on the preseason All-Mountain West team ahead of the 2021 season.

One of Nevada’s six returning starters, tackle Aaron Frost, was named to the preseason All-Mountain West, the conference announced Thursday. Frost was named to the conference’s second-team last season, appearing in all 13 games. He helped Nevada post the nation’s sixth-best passing offense and the 17th-best scoring offense.

This year, he and Toa Taua are the offense’s only returning starters. Frost will presumably be alongside Joey Capra, Zach Welch, Jacob Nunez and Grant Starck on the offensive line.

Among the 27-player preseason list, 24 were seniors. Frost, a fifth-year senior, was one of them — joining San Diego State’s Alama Uluave, Fresno State’s Dontae Bull, Boise State’s John Ojukwu and Air Force’s Isaac Cochran as the members along the offensive line.

San Diego State (8) and Fresno State (5) had the most, combining for nearly half of the 27 slots. Fresno State’s Jake Haener was dubbed the preseason offensive player of the year, while SDSU DB Patrick McMorris was given co-defensive player of the year honors (along with SJSU’s Cade Hall).