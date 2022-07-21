 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 7-21-22

Mountain West media day #1, awards season, don’t call Fresno State these things, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
Fresno State v UCLA Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Looking for our recap of Mountain West media day #1? Click here.

Boise State, Fresno State picked to win 2022 Mountain West division titles

I’ll keep this brief, on account of we have a recap of the first day of Mountain West media days up on the site. Boise State and Fresno State garner the most votes in their respective divisions, but the race was closer than usual. Mountain West could be wide open this fall.

2022 Doak Walker Award Candidates

The Mountain West will be loaded with quality running backs in 2022.

Realignment speculation never dies

Still the best rivalry in the Mountain West

Good to know, Cal State University Fresno Fresno State

On The Horizon:

Today: MWC Media Days Recap: Day 1

Today: Why I Write: Aiden Petterson

Today: Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #6

Today: The MWCConnection 2022 Preseason All-Coach Team

Friday: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the defensive breakout players on each team?

Friday: The MWCConnection 2022 Preseason Top 10 Players

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E11

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...