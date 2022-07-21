Mountaintop View 7-21-22

Looking for our recap of Mountain West media day #1? Click here.

I’ll keep this brief, on account of we have a recap of the first day of Mountain West media days up on the site. Boise State and Fresno State garner the most votes in their respective divisions, but the race was closer than usual. Mountain West could be wide open this fall.

The Mountain West will be loaded with quality running backs in 2022.

Realignment speculation never dies

If expansion is the preferred survival outcome for the Pac-12, one school stands as the obvious addition: San Diego State. Here's why. https://t.co/runMe55tM7 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 20, 2022

Still the best rivalry in the Mountain West

“I don’t even buy gas in Fort Collins”



— Craig Bohl — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) July 20, 2022

Good to know, Cal State University Fresno Fresno State

Here in Vegas, @FresnoStateFB not wasting any time explaining the proper reference here. pic.twitter.com/lVMiSGaEbF — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) July 20, 2022

