Mountain West Media Days Recap: Day One

Day one of Mountain West Media Days is behind us and there is a lot to discuss. Awards were announced and coaches from across the conference were featured. Here are some noteworthy moments from the first day:

Boise State was selected to win the Mountain Division. This marks the 15th consecutive season that Boise State has been favored to win a division or league. Air Force, Utah State, and Colorado State also received first place votes. The predicted order of finish was Boise State, Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State, Wyoming, New Mexico.

Fresno State was selected to win the West Division. San Diego State was the only other team to receive a first place vote and came in second. San Jose State (3rd), Nevada, (4th), UNLV (5th), Hawaii (6th) rounded out the voting.

Wyoming head coach, Craig Bohl discussed the open competition at quarterback for the Cowboys.

Hawaii head coach, Timmy Chang understood why Hawaii was voted to finish last in the West.

‘We got to cut the corner on the inexperience and we got to go out there and compete’ - Timmy Chang understands why @HawaiiFootball was voted last in @MountainWest media poll but expects to ‘compete’ https://t.co/Sthizvq9wE #HawaiiFB #GoBows @CoachTimmyChang @c_shimabuku pic.twitter.com/RepUAGH8qr — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 20, 2022

Andy Avalos talked about replacing Khalil Shakir at wide receiver and the importance of upgrades at Albertsons Stadium. He also mentioned a notable position change.

LIVE from Las Vegas: Boise State head coach Andy Avalos joins Bronco Nation News https://t.co/UnkpUsF6xe — Bronco Nation News (@BNNBroncoNation) July 20, 2022

Blake Anderson discussed how the Aggies plan on following up a championship season.

Jeff Tedford is inheriting a talented team as he is set to begin his second stint as head coach of the Bulldogs.

.@MountainWest Media Days are underway‼️



Head Coach Jeff Tedford previews the 2022 season to conference and local media @AlecABC30 | #GoDogs | #ForTheV pic.twitter.com/ikCJ6mbvpc — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) July 20, 2022

Craig Thompson addressed conference realignment. Thompson feels like the Mountain West is in a good situation and does not need to be proactive at the moment. Thompson also noted that there are schools that are interested in joining the conference if the Mountain West loses any members.

Troy Calhoun discussed Air Force’s home schedule and their new defensive coordinator.

Leaving Reno was not something that Jay Norvell took lightly.

Ex-Wolf Pack football coach Jay Norvell tears up when discussing his departure from Nevada.



"My years at Nevada were amazing. Every day that I worked there was like a dream come true for me. I don't regret one minute of any day that I ever spent there."https://t.co/X4ssevKrXZ — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) July 20, 2022

