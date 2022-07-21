The MWCConnection 2022 Preseason All-Coach Team

It’s Thursday and we are still rolling out new preview content for Kickoff Week. Today looks at the fourth post of the week, the All-Coach team. As the name suggests, our team voted on the best coach at each position and listed them all on one team. Some spots were more difficult to identify than others, but we put together a good team nonetheless. Check it out below and if you missed out on anything from earlier in the week, catch up on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

For this list, we tried to keep it simple. A head coach, three coordinators, and then nine position assistants. Many defensive spots have multiple coaches on the DL, LB, or in the secondary, but we listed them all as one spot, plus a pass-rush coach in an attempt to simplify it. Some voters did not vote for coaches who didn’t coach in the Mountain West last year, while others valued newcomers based on their performances at other schools. Also, coordinators are also able to be voted at the position they coach, although it doesn’t always show up in the final votes.

Head Coach

Troy Calhoun (Air Force)

Offensive Coordinator

Matt Mumme (Colorado State)

Quarterback Coach

Anthony Tucker (Utah State)

Running Back Coach

Tim Horton (Air Force)

Wide Receiver Coach

Chad Savage (Colorado State)

Tight End Coach

Savai’i Eselu (San Diego State)

Offensive Line Coach

Steed Lobotzke (Air Force)

Defensive Coordinator

Kurt Mattix (San Diego State)

Defensive Line Coach

Justin Ena (San Diego State)

Pass Rush Coach

Kurt Mattix (San Diego State)

Linebacker Coach

Aaron Bohl (Wyoming)

Secondary Coach

Kane Ioane (Boise State)

Special Teams Coordinator

Keith Bhonapha (Boise State)

Team Totals:

San Diego State: 4

Air Force: 3

Boise State: 2

Colorado State: 2

Utah State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Notes:

The 4 unanimous picks were: Mumme, Mattix, Tucker, and Lobotzke.

The closest position battles were at head coach, running back, defensive line, and linebacker.

Three different coaches received votes for special teams, wide receiver, and linebacker. All other positions were two-man races.

As can be shown above, San Diego State was the clear leader in coaching votes, with Air Force close behind them.

There was some high turnover at different schools and positions this year. Specifically, many wide receiver coaches left or were ineffective this past season.

﻿There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: The top 10 players of the 2022 season.