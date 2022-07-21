Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #6

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number six.

Zach:

Hank Bachmeier

Honestly, I wish that I could put Bachmeier higher on this list. Unfortunately, he just hasn’t proven that he is an elite quarterback. There is a good chance that this will be Bachmeier’s last year in Boise and his legacy will be shaped by how this season plays out. While the Broncos won the conference championship during his freshman season, he has not truly led the team to the promised land since he missed the second half of the season with an injury. Some of Bachmeier’s struggles can be attributed to a struggling offensive line, but he needs to show that he can make quicker progressions in Tim Plough’s offense. While this may sound mostly negative, Hank is a tough and gritty player that has had some spectacular performances. I expect him to finish his career with a bang and be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference this season.

Aiden:

Jonah Dalmas

The kicker out of Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho has been an absolute stud during his two years as a Bronco. In his career, Dalmas is above 90%, only missing three of his 36 total attempts. He has shown that he has the leg, booting a career-long 51 yard field goal in the 2020 MWC championship game against San Jose State. Last year, he made some national noise by becoming a Lou Groza award semifinalist, given to the best kicker in the FBS. The Broncos know that they can rely on him to get the team on the board, but it would be better to have him in a “use in case of emergency” role where he isn’t expected to be used beyond a PAT. A safety blanket should never be undervalued and having Jonah Dalmas in Boise State’s corner is a massive plus.

