Why I Write: Aiden Petterson

Editor’s note: Welcome to our series for this summer. Every Thursday from June through August, one of our writers will share a bit about the journey that brought them here. The goal is to provide a way for our readers to learn more about the people behind the keyboard as well as the steps they have taken in their careers so far.

What are some interesting notes about your personal life that you care to share?

Despite residing in Mid-Missouri for all but three years of my life, I was actually born in Boise, Idaho (hence the whole Boise State fandom). A fun fact about my dad, specifically, is that he was a part of a commission that brought the first bowl game, titled the Humanitarian Bowl, to Boise in 1997. I have been involved in Special Olympics for 15 years as a volunteer, Unified Partner, and coach in Fulton, Missouri. The only sport that I played in high school was tennis and I am fortunate to still be playing at the D-3 level at Westminster College in Fulton. As an only child, I gravitated towards sports and particularly college athletics because of the mascots and pageantry that were highlighted each Saturday. Going into my junior year of college, I am majoring in sports management and minoring in coaching.

Why do you like writing?

I enjoy writing mainly due to the influence of my mom as she is a professor at the other college in Fulton, William Woods University. She taught me the “why” behind writing and, quite frankly, it was the one style of creativity that came easiest to me in academia.

Why do you follow college sports?

Where do I begin? The variety that it provides is unmatched and the theater that unravels over the course of a season is something that Steven Spielberg couldn’t rival. The classic roleplay of David vs. Goliath is irresistible, exemplified by St. Peter’s run to the Elite 8 this past year. The fabric of college sports also acts as a constant with the schedule being full from late August to early April with football and basketball as far as the eye can see. Waking up and watching ESPN’s College Gameday every Saturday, followed by over 12 hours of scoreboard watching is something that can’t be replicated.

What led to writing for MWCConnection?

For me, I had no prior experience writing for a publication before this opportunity arose. I began following Boise State Twitter a handful of years ago and always made sure to read the pieces put out by MWCConnection and my predecessor, Danny. I saw on Twitter that Danny was pursuing different interests and that there was a vacant spot for a BSU writer, so I applied and by some miracle, I am writing this very piece.

What do you like about writing for MWCConnection?

MWCConnection provides a lens into college athletics that seems to be less valued than it was a decade ago. People use the Group of Five conferences as a selling point for their own causes, but when push comes to shove, we still get the stiff arm into the chest. Our mission is to highlight what makes schools within the Mountain West unique and to provide each fanbase with detailed information that allows them to be informed. The collaborative nature of the writers on staff is what makes this entire operation work and I am just appreciative to be a part of it.