Mountaintop View 7-20-22. G5 Poll, Muarry’s picks, Cowboy storylines, Watch list, MLB Draft

Mountain West media days are starting TODAY, and with it, the unofficial start of the college football season. We made it everyone! Regardless, the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Chris Vannini conducted a survey of fans from the Group of 5 conferences to get their perspective and he released the results yesterday. He addresses conference realignment, super conferences, transfers, and NIL. Specifically for the MWC, fans (450 of them) seem to think are more or less happy with the conference, split on adding teams, and think Craig Thompson is doing somewhere between an average to a good job. Also, they are indifferent to a bit unhappy with the TV situation, most think the conference is the best or second best in the G5, and are torn between thinking SDSU and Boise State will win the conference this year. And this quote really stands out: ““It seems like the league is continually held back from being seen as close to on par with the AAC by the lack of an undefeated team deep into the season, despite metrics showing the overall quality of the leagues being pretty similar.”

Beat writers are ready for Media Days as much as the fans and they voted for the preseason teams and accolades in preparation for it. Chris Murray reveals his votes ahead of time. He likes Bachmeier and Peterson to break out this year, and really likes Millen. The first and second teams make sense overall, save for a hometown Nevada pick or two. Read on in preparation for Media Days.

Ryan Thorburn previews Wyoming on the eve of Media Days. He discusses what realistic expectations for the Cowboys look like, if realignment will impact the MWC, who the favorites are in the conference, all the familiar faces who moved around the conference, and the chances of a Mountain West team making a NY6 bowl this season. Read on for his thoughts.

Motor City bound! Congrats to @TroyMelton147, who was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft with the 117th pick overall. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/g4y7uryN4h — San Diego State Baseball (@AztecBaseball) July 18, 2022

