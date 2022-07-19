Nevada’s Jalen Weaver enters transfer portal

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jalen Weaver elected to enter the transfer portal, JAL Hoops’ Jake Lieberman reported Tuesday. He appeared in just 11 games a year ago with the Wolf Pack, tallying 11 total points with just 10 shots as a freshman in 2021-22.
Nevada freshman guard Jalen Weaver (@jalenweaver__) has entered the transfer portal. Weaver appeared in 11 games.— jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) July 19, 2022
Weaver also held offers from UMass, Montana State, Loyola Marymount, and Tulsa before committing to the Wolfpack.
Weaver becomes the seventh Wolf Pack departure on the season, joining Grant Sherfield, Desmond Cambridge, Warren Washington — the Big 3 — alone with Alem Huseinovic, DeAndre Henry and Caleb Oden.
Although he didn’t get much of an opportunity with the Wolf Pack, Weaver, listed at 6-foot-4, was a top-250 player in the 2021 class, including a top-25 player in the state of California. Like Lieberman mentioned, he chose Nevada instead of Tulsa, Loyola Marymount, Montana State and UMass, among others according to 247 Sports.
Loading comments...