Nevada’s Jalen Weaver enters transfer portal

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Jalen Weaver elected to enter the transfer portal, JAL Hoops’ Jake Lieberman reported Tuesday. He appeared in just 11 games a year ago with the Wolf Pack, tallying 11 total points with just 10 shots as a freshman in 2021-22.

Nevada freshman guard Jalen Weaver (@jalenweaver__) has entered the transfer portal. Weaver appeared in 11 games.



Weaver also held offers from UMass, Montana State, Loyola Marymount, and Tulsa before committing to the Wolfpack. — jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) July 19, 2022

Weaver becomes the seventh Wolf Pack departure on the season, joining Grant Sherfield, Desmond Cambridge, Warren Washington — the Big 3 — alone with Alem Huseinovic, DeAndre Henry and Caleb Oden.

Although he didn’t get much of an opportunity with the Wolf Pack, Weaver, listed at 6-foot-4, was a top-250 player in the 2021 class, including a top-25 player in the state of California. Like Lieberman mentioned, he chose Nevada instead of Tulsa, Loyola Marymount, Montana State and UMass, among others according to 247 Sports.