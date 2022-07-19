 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-19-22

Realignment proposal, Watch List season has begun, MW NonCon game mentions, Coaching honors/news, Super Senior Cowboy hoopster named in ranking

By RudyEspino
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Mountain West Championship Game - Utah State at San Diego State

Another day, another set of links/content from around the Mountain West as we approach MW Football Media days.

College football needs a reset

Utah State alum Doug Robinson, now a sports columnist with Deseret News, writes how he believes that the only way to save college football is to blow it up and start over.

And the Preseason Watch Lists beginneth....

Two MW TEs on list

Three of the MW top teams with early P5 games on this list

Former Coach Reggie Minton to Receive Court of Honor Award

Minton coached at the Air Force Academy for 16 years and earned MW Coach of the Year in 2000. Also being honored is Lon Kruger, who had a highly successful run as coach at UNLV for 7 years and making the Sweet Sixteen in 2007.

Aztecs Add Sam Scholl to Basketball Staff

San Diego State Head Men’s Basketball adds a 23 year coaching veteran to his staff.

Cowboy G listed in Super Senior Top Ten for 2022

On the horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: End of Season Predictions (Part 1)
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWC vs. the PAC-12: 2021 Season Comparison.

