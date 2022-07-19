Mountaintop View 7-19-22

Another day, another set of links/content from around the Mountain West as we approach MW Football Media days.
College football needs a reset
Utah State alum Doug Robinson, now a sports columnist with Deseret News, writes how he believes that the only way to save college football is to blow it up and start over.
And the Preseason Watch Lists beginneth....
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 18, 2022
4️⃣ #MWFB players are on the Maxwell Award Watch List presented to the College Player of the Year!#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/RtVfcEGpgf
Two MW TEs on list
Twelve Breakout #G5 Tight Ends to watch for in 2022 pic.twitter.com/gWubeQTRze— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 18, 2022
Three of the MW top teams with early P5 games on this list
Best 2022 Noncon Games from @YahooSports— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) July 18, 2022
—Week 1—
Oregon vs Georgia
Utah @ Florida
Boise St @ Oregon St
—Week 2—
Baylor @ BYU
WSU @ Wisconsin
ASU @ Okla St
Oregon St @ Fresno St
—Week 3—
BYU @ Oregon
Mich St @ UW
Fresno St @ USC
SDSU @ Utah
Analysis:https://t.co/txx5C1p7lq
Former Coach Reggie Minton to Receive Court of Honor Award
Minton coached at the Air Force Academy for 16 years and earned MW Coach of the Year in 2000. Also being honored is Lon Kruger, who had a highly successful run as coach at UNLV for 7 years and making the Sweet Sixteen in 2007.
Aztecs Add Sam Scholl to Basketball Staff
San Diego State Head Men’s Basketball adds a 23 year coaching veteran to his staff.
Cowboy G listed in Super Senior Top Ten for 2022
Diving into the top 10 of @TheAndyKatz's Super Seniors! #KatzRankz pic.twitter.com/oijc0TahsQ— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) July 15, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: End of Season Predictions (Part 1)
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The MWC vs. the PAC-12: 2021 Season Comparison.
Loading comments...