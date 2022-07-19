Mountaintop View 7-19-22

Another day, another set of links/content from around the Mountain West as we approach MW Football Media days.

Utah State alum Doug Robinson, now a sports columnist with Deseret News, writes how he believes that the only way to save college football is to blow it up and start over.

And the Preseason Watch Lists beginneth....





4️⃣ #MWFB players are on the Maxwell Award Watch List presented to the College Player of the Year!#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/RtVfcEGpgf — Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 18, 2022

Two MW TEs on list

Twelve Breakout #G5 Tight Ends to watch for in 2022 pic.twitter.com/gWubeQTRze — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 18, 2022

Three of the MW top teams with early P5 games on this list

Best 2022 Noncon Games from @YahooSports



—Week 1—

Oregon vs Georgia

Utah @ Florida

Boise St @ Oregon St



—Week 2—

Baylor @ BYU

WSU @ Wisconsin

ASU @ Okla St

Oregon St @ Fresno St



—Week 3—

BYU @ Oregon

Mich St @ UW

Fresno St @ USC

SDSU @ Utah



Analysis:https://t.co/txx5C1p7lq — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) July 18, 2022

Minton coached at the Air Force Academy for 16 years and earned MW Coach of the Year in 2000. Also being honored is Lon Kruger, who had a highly successful run as coach at UNLV for 7 years and making the Sweet Sixteen in 2007.

San Diego State Head Men’s Basketball adds a 23 year coaching veteran to his staff.

Cowboy G listed in Super Senior Top Ten for 2022

On the horizon: