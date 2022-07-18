MWC Recruiting Roundup 7-18-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are now in the dead period and the ramp-up from the end of June has slowed way down, as you can see in our updates section below. There were only two new offers and one new commitment this week in the conference, which means it’s the slowest recruiting has been in months. In the July dead period, it is usually a time for coaches to take vacations with their families or otherwise step away before things get going in August for fall camp. For this reason, this is often a “true” dead period, where very little recruiting is actually taking place. Fresno State had one of the two offers and the only commitment, so they take their first week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 4

Colorado State: 4

Nevada: 4

San Diego State: 3

Boise State : 2

: 2 Fresno State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of July 1st, we are in a dead period. This lasts for most of the month, until July 25th.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 34

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

LB Caleb Otlewski (San Diego State)

“I chose San Diego State for one because spots were running out, and I didn’t want to miss out! I also love San Diego State’s coaches. I love how they are going to push me to reach my goals, and their defense fits me; we run the same defense at my high school so I feel like I fit the scheme really well!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

OL Zander Esty was offered by Fresno State

DE Isaac Terrell was offered by UNLV

Visits:

Commits

RB Charles Greer committed to Fresno State

Decommits

