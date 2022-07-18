2022 Mountain West Awards Watchlist

Watch list season means one thing...We are getting close to the start of the season. We inching closer to the start of the college football season and the Mountain West has no shortage of coaches and athletes being recognized for preseason accolades.

Keep track of all the MWC nominees here.

Lott Impact Trophy

None

Maxwell Award (July 18th)

Brad Roberts (Air Force)

George Holani (Boise State)

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Logan Bonner (Utah State)

Davey O’Brien Award (July 19th)

Logan Bonner (Utah State)

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Doak Walker Award (July 20th)

George Holani (Boise State)

Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

Calvin Tyler Jr. (Utah State)

Titus Swen (Wyoming)

AFCA Good Works Team (July 20th)

A’Jon Vivens (Colorado State)

Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

Christian Swint (Nevada)

Michael Shawcroft (SDSU)

Andre Grayson (Utah State)

Jackson Marcotte (Wyoming)

Biletnikoff Award (July 21st)

Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

Mackey Award (July 22nd)

Mark Redman (San Diego State)

Sam Olson (San Jose State)

Rimington Trophy (July 22nd)

Alama Uluave (San Diego State)

Thorpe Award (July 25th)

JL Skinner (Boise State)

Evan Williams (Fresno State)

Butkus Award (July 25th)

Kyle Harmon (San Jose State)

Outland Trophy (July 26th)

Everett Smalley (Air Force)

Scott Matlock (Boise State)

Alama Uluave (San Diego State)

Alfred Edwards (Utah State)

John Ojukwu (Boise State)

Aaron Frost (Nevada)

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (July 26th)

Vince Sanford (Air Force)

JL Skinner (Boise State)

Caden McDonald (San Diego State)

Patrick McMorris (San Diego State)

Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Kyle Harmon (San Jose State)

Evan Williams (Fresno State)

Lou Groza Award (July 27th)

Ray Guy Award (July 27th)

Wuerffel Trophy (July 28th)

Paul Hornung Award (July 28th)

Walter Camp Award (July 29th)

Bednarik Award (August 1st)

Rotary Lombardi Award

Manning Award

Total Nominations for each team:

Air Force (3)

Boise State (6)

Fresno State (7)

Nevada (1)

San Diego State (5)

San Jose State (2)

Utah State (4)

Wyoming (1)

The Mountain West has no shortage of preseason nominees. Is there anyone that should’ve been nominated? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.