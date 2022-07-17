MWCConnection 2022 Kickoff Week

WE’VE MADE IT! Or close enough anyway.

This week is Mountain West Conference Media Days and with it brings the unofficial start of the season here at MWCConnection, our Kickoff Week. Each day will bring one new season preview type of article, voted on by our team. This post will serve as a teaser for what’s coming your way between now and Friday.

The coaches will speak first on Wednesday, while the players from each team will talk to the media on Thursday. Here’s a look at the coverage we will be providing on and around MWC Media Days.

Here is the list of players representing each team:

Air Force: RB Brand Roberts, LB TD Blackmon

Boise State: OL John Ojukwu, DT Scott Matlock

Colorado State: RB A’Jon Vivens, DL Devin Phillips

Fresno State: QB Jake Haener, DB Evan Williams

Hawaii: OL Micah Vanterpool, LB Pevihi Penei

Nevada: RB Toa Taua, RB Devonte Lee

New Mexico: WR Luke Wysong, DB Jerrick Reed II

San Diego State: RB Chance Bell, LB Caden McDonald

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, LB Kyle Harmon

UNLV: WR Kyle Williams, LB Austin Ajiake

Utah State: QB Logan Bonner, DT Hale Motu’Apuaka

Wyoming: RB Titus Swen, LB Easton Gibbs

Monday

Starting out with a bang, the 2022 MWCConnection Preseason all-MWC Teams, voted on by members of our writing team.

Tuesday

The release of our 2022 Awards and Predictions, voted on by our team.

Wednesday

The 2022 Best Position Groups by team, according to the votes.

Thursday

MWC Media Days Recap Part 1: Head Coaches

The 2019 MWC All-Coaches team. We voted on who is the best coach in the conference at each position.

Friday

MWC Media Days Recap Part 2: Players

The release of our version of Top 10 MWC players in 2022.

Coming Soon: Fall camp will be starting up in August and with it our team preview series, featuring write-ups on all twelve teams.