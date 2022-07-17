MWCConnection 2022 Kickoff Week

WE’VE MADE IT! Or close enough anyway.
This week is Mountain West Conference Media Days and with it brings the unofficial start of the season here at MWCConnection, our Kickoff Week. Each day will bring one new season preview type of article, voted on by our team. This post will serve as a teaser for what’s coming your way between now and Friday.
The coaches will speak first on Wednesday, while the players from each team will talk to the media on Thursday. Here’s a look at the coverage we will be providing on and around MWC Media Days.
Here is the list of players representing each team:
Air Force: RB Brand Roberts, LB TD Blackmon
Boise State: OL John Ojukwu, DT Scott Matlock
Colorado State: RB A’Jon Vivens, DL Devin Phillips
Fresno State: QB Jake Haener, DB Evan Williams
Hawaii: OL Micah Vanterpool, LB Pevihi Penei
Nevada: RB Toa Taua, RB Devonte Lee
New Mexico: WR Luke Wysong, DB Jerrick Reed II
San Diego State: RB Chance Bell, LB Caden McDonald
San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, LB Kyle Harmon
UNLV: WR Kyle Williams, LB Austin Ajiake
Utah State: QB Logan Bonner, DT Hale Motu’Apuaka
Wyoming: RB Titus Swen, LB Easton Gibbs
Monday
- Starting out with a bang, the 2022 MWCConnection Preseason all-MWC Teams, voted on by members of our writing team.
Tuesday
- The release of our 2022 Awards and Predictions, voted on by our team.
Wednesday
- The 2022 Best Position Groups by team, according to the votes.
Thursday
- MWC Media Days Recap Part 1: Head Coaches
- The 2019 MWC All-Coaches team. We voted on who is the best coach in the conference at each position.
Friday
- MWC Media Days Recap Part 2: Players
- The release of our version of Top 10 MWC players in 2022.
Coming Soon: Fall camp will be starting up in August and with it our team preview series, featuring write-ups on all twelve teams.
Loading comments...