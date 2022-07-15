Mountaintop View 7-15-22

We’ve hit the middle of July and closer to MW football media days and the start of camps. We start with future news on schedules without divisions for the next two years. Other links continue to keep you in the goings on in the Mountain West. Enjoy!

The Mountain West discloses what the next three years’ schedule looks like with the end of divisions.

Check out this inside look on the Mountain West’s most-tenured Head Coach.

The Mountain West is one of three conferences with the most at eight.

The Pack win the battle with several P5 schools that were also trying to secure Winston’s commitment.

Fresno State gets new sponsorship $$$ for the next 10 years.

The New Mexico Lobos football program announces a new hire.

We’ve been warned.....

No word yet if Boise State wearing all blue at home would be considered taunting.

2022 will be the Year Of Disconcerting Signals pic.twitter.com/4AvoOlFOcF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 14, 2022

MW honors two of their brightest

