 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 7-15-22

Future Schedules, Troy Calhoun profile, Portal news, Bulldog $$$, Lobo new hire, 2022 football rules emphasis, MW honors their two scholar athletes

By RudyEspino
/ new
Fresno State v UNLV

We’ve hit the middle of July and closer to MW football media days and the start of camps. We start with future news on schedules without divisions for the next two years. Other links continue to keep you in the goings on in the Mountain West. Enjoy!

MW Announces Football Schedule Rotation for 2023-25

The Mountain West discloses what the next three years’ schedule looks like with the end of divisions.

AIR FORCE’S TROY CALHOUN: SOARING STANDARDS, NO EXCUSES

Check out this inside look on the Mountain West’s most-tenured Head Coach.

Transfer portal breakdown: About 45% of FBS starting QBs in 2022 expected to be transfers

The Mountain West is one of three conferences with the most at eight.

Nevada football picks up USC transfer, former four-star recruit Eli’jah Winston

The Pack win the battle with several P5 schools that were also trying to secure Winston’s commitment.

Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium to be renamed Valley Children’s Stadium, CSU board votes

Fresno State gets new sponsorship $$$ for the next 10 years.

Jalen Harvey Named FB Director of Player Development

The New Mexico Lobos football program announces a new hire.

We’ve been warned.....

No word yet if Boise State wearing all blue at home would be considered taunting.

MW honors two of their brightest

On The Horizon:

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the potential offensive breakout players on each team?

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E10

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...