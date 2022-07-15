Mountaintop View 7-15-22

We’ve hit the middle of July and closer to MW football media days and the start of camps. We start with future news on schedules without divisions for the next two years. Other links continue to keep you in the goings on in the Mountain West. Enjoy!
MW Announces Football Schedule Rotation for 2023-25
The Mountain West discloses what the next three years’ schedule looks like with the end of divisions.
AIR FORCE’S TROY CALHOUN: SOARING STANDARDS, NO EXCUSES
Check out this inside look on the Mountain West’s most-tenured Head Coach.
Transfer portal breakdown: About 45% of FBS starting QBs in 2022 expected to be transfers
The Mountain West is one of three conferences with the most at eight.
Nevada football picks up USC transfer, former four-star recruit Eli’jah Winston
The Pack win the battle with several P5 schools that were also trying to secure Winston’s commitment.
Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium to be renamed Valley Children’s Stadium, CSU board votes
Fresno State gets new sponsorship $$$ for the next 10 years.
Jalen Harvey Named FB Director of Player Development
The New Mexico Lobos football program announces a new hire.
We’ve been warned.....
No word yet if Boise State wearing all blue at home would be considered taunting.
2022 will be the Year Of Disconcerting Signals pic.twitter.com/4AvoOlFOcF— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 14, 2022
MW honors two of their brightest
- -— Mountain West (@MountainWest) July 14, 2022
This award is the highest honor presented to a student-athlete by the Conference‼️
⚪️ @AF_Falcons
@BroncoSports#AtThePeak | #FlyFightWin | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/RdJsk2WQWa
