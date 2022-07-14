Mountaintop View 7-14-22

Seismic shift in college sports foreseen long ago by certain Fresno State football coach
The realignment content machine continues to produce in the following weeks after USC and UCLA elected to freeze their rear ends off going forward. The Fresno Bee takes a look at why, and why not, Fresno State will factor into the Pac-12’s plans.
Just my take: I think nobody will move a muscle until Notre Dame does something. Until then, expect the Pac-12 to just be the Pac-10. Again.
45 minority coaches under 45 to watch for future Division I head-coaching jobs
A few Mountain West assistants make the list.
AFA-Northern Iowa has a kickoff time
Air Force, Northern Iowa game will kick at 11 a.m. MT https://t.co/2EdnSTjO2W— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) July 13, 2022
Explanation for why Boise State made Hank Bachmeier ineligible for preseason accolades
Confirmed with Boise State that the policy has always been to only nominate players who received postseason accolades the previous season (honorable mention, first team, second team All-MW), so that’s why Bachmeier wasn’t on the ballot.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) July 13, 2022
The conspiracy theorists can step down. https://t.co/OHirHwQObK
Fresno launches a fundraising initiative
The time is now!— Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) July 12, 2022
Introducing the Meyers Champions Circle #ForTheV pic.twitter.com/P35zmqqyaG
MWC athletes of the year
The in the @MountainWest‼️ @mcbtrey has been named the 2021-22 Male Athlete of the Year!— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) July 13, 2022
» https://t.co/NpVszt8z5p#Stalwart #NextLevelRams pic.twitter.com/LlAk4Moryl
Mountain West— Boise State XC | T&F (@BroncoSportXCTF) July 13, 2022
Congratulations to the reigning 800m national champion Kristie Schoffield on being tabbed the ‼️
: https://t.co/IvZk5H74fj#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/guzXLq4wKM
I’ll take that as a yes
Boise State AD @JeramiahDickey— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) July 13, 2022
to @BNNBroncoNation on whether they've been in contact with PAC-12/Big 12.
"What I will tell you is...they know and understand, just like most Group of 5s, our interest in competing at the highest level, and I'll leave it at that."
On The Horizon:
Today - Why I Write: Jos Fagundes
Today - Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #7
Friday - MWCConnection Roundtable: Who are the potential offensive breakout players on each team?
Friday - Friday Night Lights Review S2E10
Loading comments...