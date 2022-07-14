 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 7-14-22

Why Fresno should/shouldn’t be added to the Pac-12, kickoff time announced, MWC athletes of the year, and of course...more realignment talk

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 15 Fresno State at UCLA Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Seismic shift in college sports foreseen long ago by certain Fresno State football coach

The realignment content machine continues to produce in the following weeks after USC and UCLA elected to freeze their rear ends off going forward. The Fresno Bee takes a look at why, and why not, Fresno State will factor into the Pac-12’s plans.

Just my take: I think nobody will move a muscle until Notre Dame does something. Until then, expect the Pac-12 to just be the Pac-10. Again.

45 minority coaches under 45 to watch for future Division I head-coaching jobs

A few Mountain West assistants make the list.

AFA-Northern Iowa has a kickoff time

Explanation for why Boise State made Hank Bachmeier ineligible for preseason accolades

Fresno launches a fundraising initiative

MWC athletes of the year

I’ll take that as a yes

