Boise State’s Top Ten Players: #7

For the fourth consecutive year, we are going to preview the top players on Boise State’s roster. To clarify, this is not who we think the top ten players on the roster will be at the end of the season or who we think the most important players are, but the most skilled players entering the season. We will preview one player each week heading into the season. This week is number seven.

Zach:

Stefan Cobbs

I think you could make a strong argument that Cobbs is the most important player on this countdown. Cobbs showed flashes of greatness in some games (see UTEP) and he struggled in others. Cobbs had 34 catches in 2021, but we need to see him be somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 catches in 2022 if the passing game is going to reach its full potential. Cobbs also needs to show that can stay healthy over the course of the season. He was valuable as a return man last season, but he is more valuable as a wide receiver. If I was Coach Avalos, I would think long and hard about keeping Cobbs away from special teams. It will be interesting to see if they try to utilize Cobbs’ speed in the run game this year like they have in the past with Shakir.

Aiden:

Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez

The importance of KHG at center can’t be understated. We saw last year how his absence was detrimental to the rest of the offensive line, forcing players like Jake Stetz and Will Farrar to take on a massive responsibility within the offense. Not having mistimed snaps that throw Bachmeier and company off their rhythm would be a major plus. The usage of a RPO-esque system requires the leader on the line to be on the same wavelength as the QB even more so than a Pro-style offense. With Ojukwu back at left tackle and transfer Cade Beresford coming in at one of the guard spots, the rest of the offensive line should fill in nicely on paper. The health of KHG is monumental for the Broncos to take the next step in maximizing their offensive efficiency.

