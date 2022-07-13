Mountaintop View 7-13-22. San Diego State. NIL deals, Mailbag, Academics, Future Games.

Welcome to July, which means that conference media days are coming and with it, the start of the college football season. They actually occur one week from today! Regardless, the content isn’t stopping on our site! Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

San Diego State has a lot going for them in terms of hyping and building but lost of a lot of talent from last season. Their offense is still a huge question mark, at least in terms of the passing game, but other areas of the team should be able to reload. The offensive line should be great, the running back stable is always full, and all areas of the defense are stout. Special teams could be the x-factor in the negative direction, opposite of the year before. They are trying to win their first championship since 2016.

Because in the NIL era of college football, it’s essential. Like many things these days, it can be challenging to separate fact from fiction in these reports. Take every report with a grain of salt because either the reporter or the source has a definite bias. Also, there is very little NIL data out there at this point in its young development. And the details of a deal matter far more than the attention-grabbing headline. Plus, very rarely is every NIL about throwing tons of money at a recruit or player.

Chris Murray discusses the odds of Nevada in the PAC (low) but he can see the MWC outlasting the PAC. Lots more realignment talk as well. He thinks another division is coming, Also, some talk of the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Mountain West athletes getting things done in the classroom.

