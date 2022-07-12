Mountaintop View 7-12-22

The links continue as we start with the life of a college football player, sprinkle in some other football news, insert ongoing realignment takes, and end with an article that swipes at ADs and their hands in the realignment chaos. Enjoy!!

And you think you have a tight schedule....

College football schedule! You have to love it! pic.twitter.com/GzWWS8SLyi — Tyrone Carter M.Ed (@CoachCarter_19) July 10, 2022

Ram comings and goings.....

Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan details the current verbal commits for the Rams.

And about those who left, where to?

With Tautai Marks transferring to Tulsa, Colorado State has seen 16 of their 20 players who entered the portal since 8/1 find a home:



*4 committed to P5 school

*4 committed to G5 school

*8 committed to an FCS school

*4 remain in portal @mfarrellsports — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) July 11, 2022

For most schools, certain numbers carry legacies and are “handed out” instead of being able to be picked when available. Read what the Bulldogs did for a couple of incoming players.

See where the MW QBs land in the Pro Football Network rankings. 4 land in the Top 50. Agree or Disagree?

Bronco AD talks on possible realignment options for Boise State

Boise has a legit chance at Pac 12 membership but only if the conference can compromise on who will and won't get invites....more on this later. https://t.co/tRr8tz4cuR — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) July 11, 2022

J.P. Scott of Athlon Sports writes that what keeps fans coming to games will not change despite all the realignment/NIL chaos.

A scathing article from Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post who says the realignment craze is due to the mismanagement of college administrators over the years.

