Mountaintop View 7-12-22

Football life, Roster news, QB rankings, Realignment news and views

By RudyEspino
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Mountain West Championship Game - Utah State at San Diego State

The links continue as we start with the life of a college football player, sprinkle in some other football news, insert ongoing realignment takes, and end with an article that swipes at ADs and their hands in the realignment chaos. Enjoy!!

And you think you have a tight schedule....

Ram comings and goings.....

CSU football recruiting tracker: Speedy pass rusher from Texas commits to Rams

Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan details the current verbal commits for the Rams.

And about those who left, where to?

New Fresno State players get jersey numbers

For most schools, certain numbers carry legacies and are “handed out” instead of being able to be picked when available. Read what the Bulldogs did for a couple of incoming players.

Top college quarterback rankings 2022: C.J Stroud, Bryce Young, Clayton Tune round out the top three

See where the MW QBs land in the Pro Football Network rankings. 4 land in the Top 50. Agree or Disagree?

Bronco AD talks on possible realignment options for Boise State

Despite Sweeping Changes, the Spirit of College Football Will Never Die

J.P. Scott of Athlon Sports writes that what keeps fans coming to games will not change despite all the realignment/NIL chaos.

College football was betrayed by the adults who were supposed to protect it

A scathing article from Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post who says the realignment craze is due to the mismanagement of college administrators over the years.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: West Division Recruiting
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Categorizing the players who departed in the transfer portal.

